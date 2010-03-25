CLOSE
First Lady To Guest Star At Nick Kids’ Awards

Nickelodeon announced today that when the stars gather for Nickelodeon’s 23rd Annual Kids’ Choice Awards this Saturday, the First Lady will also be honored for her “Let’s Move” campaign to help cut down on childhood obesity.According to people.com, Michelle Obama has taped a message for Saturday’s show. The First Lady has been working with the cable network to advance the physical-fitness campaign (the network has donated $3 million for school programs related to it),

“First Lady Michelle Obama has taken on one of this generation’s most pressing concerns: the health and wellness of our nation’s children,” said Marva Smalls, Executive Vice President, Public Affairs and Chief of Staff, Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and Family Group

“Her willingness to work hard, influence others and her dedication to improving the nation is inspiring, and we are proud to honor her for her commitment to empowering kids and families to address one of the most important issues of today.”

First Lady Obesity Campaign Hits Close To Home

Michelle O: "What You See Is The Real Me"

