Arts & Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment

A Conversation with Stacey Abrams At DPAC

President-Elect Joe Biden Campaigns For Georgia Senate Candidates Ossoff And Warnock

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

One-night only engagement with voting rights activist and NY Times bestselling author

DPAC is pleased to announce a one-night only engagement with political leader, voting rights activist, entrepreneur, and NYTimes bestselling author, Stacey Abrams. The speaking tour – A Conversation with Stacey Abrams –November 18, 2021.

Join Stacey for an evening of candid conversation and insights on politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice, and being a true voice for change.  Designed around worldwide and national events, as well as questions from the audience and community, this conversation with Stacey Abrams will inform and empower.

“People tend to remember the first time they heard Stacey Abrams speak, and it’s easy to see why.”– TIME Magazine

Abrams’ New York Times bestselling book Lead from Outside: How to Build Your Future and Make Real Change (Download Abrams’ book on Amazon) is a personal and empowering blueprint for outsiders who seek to become the ones in charge. From her experiences launching a company to building Georgia into a prmier battleground state, Abrams illuminates that finding what you want to fight for is as crucial as knowing how to turn though into action. Our Time is Now is a blueprint to end voter suppression and chronicals a chilling account of how the right to vote and the principles of democracy have been and continue to be under attack.

Dedicated to civic engagement, Abrams has founded multiple organizations devoted to voting rights, training and hiring young people of color, and tackling social issues at both the state and national levels. She is the 2021 recipient of the inaugural Social Justice Impact Award from the NAACP Image Awards.

 

Bresha Webb Run The World Style

'Run The World' Brings Fierce Fashion Moments From Black Designers

5 photos Launch gallery

'Run The World' Brings Fierce Fashion Moments From Black Designers

Continue reading ‘Run The World’ Brings Fierce Fashion Moments From Black Designers

'Run The World' Brings Fierce Fashion Moments From Black Designers

[caption id="attachment_3370212" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Courtesy of Starz / Starz[/caption] As a woman, in my 30s, with impeccable style and a deep reverence for fashion, I sometimes struggle to see myself in the characters, on TV, who don’t share my melanin. On Sunday May 16th, Starz will give us Run The World - a series that features hot designer fashions, entertaining relationships, juicy girl talk and women who resemble us. Run The World will chronicle the lives of a group of Black women who’ve taken Harlem as their stomping ground. We'll watch the cast of ladies, including our ‘Sisterhood’ issue cover star Bresha Webb, maneuver life’s hurdles while building a lasting sisterhood all while looking chic in the hottest fashions. The positive representation of women who favor me on the screen is overdue. While I’m certainly looking forward to the show’s unfiltered storylines, I’m most looking forward to the fashion! With Patricia Field, acclaimed Sex and the City costume designer alongside Tracy L. Cox, responsible for dressing the characters for this show, it’s going to be a fashion extravaganza every Sunday night. Both are known for not just dressing characters but bringing the characters to life by formulating their stories through customized outfit choices. For this series Field and Cox fittingly chose to include Black designers like Telfar Clemens, Hanifa, Laquan Smith and Cushnie (to name a few) in the dressing room and we’ve got the details on some of the garments featured in the show. Check out the Run The World style exclusive below:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

