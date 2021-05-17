A Conversation with Stacey Abrams At DPAC

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

One-night only engagement with voting rights activist and NY Times bestselling author

DPAC is pleased to announce a one-night only engagement with political leader, voting rights activist, entrepreneur, and NYTimes bestselling author, Stacey Abrams. The speaking tour – A Conversation with Stacey Abrams –November 18, 2021.

Join Stacey for an evening of candid conversation and insights on politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice, and being a true voice for change. Designed around worldwide and national events, as well as questions from the audience and community, this conversation with Stacey Abrams will inform and empower.

“People tend to remember the first time they heard Stacey Abrams speak, and it’s easy to see why.”– TIME Magazine

Abrams’ New York Times bestselling book Lead from Outside: How to Build Your Future and Make Real Change (Download Abrams’ book on Amazon) is a personal and empowering blueprint for outsiders who seek to become the ones in charge. From her experiences launching a company to building Georgia into a prmier battleground state, Abrams illuminates that finding what you want to fight for is as crucial as knowing how to turn though into action. Our Time is Now is a blueprint to end voter suppression and chronicals a chilling account of how the right to vote and the principles of democracy have been and continue to be under attack.

Dedicated to civic engagement, Abrams has founded multiple organizations devoted to voting rights, training and hiring young people of color, and tackling social issues at both the state and national levels. She is the 2021 recipient of the inaugural Social Justice Impact Award from the NAACP Image Awards.

