Kandi Burruss Recalls A ‘Disrespectful Experience’ Working With Boyz II Men, Wanya Morris Responds

“I hate to do it, I hate to do it,” Kandi said after Levert pressed her a bit to come clean about who was the most difficult group or person she’s collaborated with in the studio. Spilling the tea, she continued, “Ain’t no love lost, I mean this is 100 years later so it doesn’t even matter. But yeah, I had a bad experience in the studio with Boyz II Men.”

“It was bad — it wasn’t about the singing at all,” she clarified. After nodding her head yes when Levert asked if it was because of the attitudes the group had, she continued, “We fell out after that [session in the studio]. It was an issue. I don’t think I’ve ever been disrespected like that before in a studio in my life. It was crazy, really. But at the end of the day that was a long time ago. Clearly, you know, we’ve moved past that or whatever.”

“It was kind of weird for me because we were friends prior,” she said of her standing with the group before all of them worked in the studio. “Well, some of us were cool — I didn’t know everybody but I knew a few of them. We had hung out different times prior to being in the studio working together so it was kind of unexpected to me that working together would have that result. It wasn’t a good situation.”

More recently, Morris decided to comment on what Kandi had to say and shared his own recollection of what happened between her and the group during that infamous session in the studio. According to him, the disagreement stemmed from different rules of trade regarding who would be given credit (and royalties) for different parts of the song as they went through the songwriting process.

“We’ve been taught you write [a song] and you split [songwriting credits] down the middle that way there’s no discrepancies,” Morris said of how he and the Boyz II Men crew were taught the songwriting process should go. Speaking on how things went differently with Kandi at that time, he confusingly continued, “We finish the song, and once we finish the song she started talking about splits. Now the song wasn’t actually finished but she started talking about splits.”