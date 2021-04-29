Trailer For New Netflix Movie Starring Sanaa Lathan

CLOSE
Get ready! Sanaa Lathan is headed to Netflix this August in a new thriller called Hit & Run.
The summary:
In this new action thriller, a happily married man’s life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv. Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife’s killers, who have fled to the U.S. With the help of an ex-lover, (Sanaa Lathan), he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him.
Here Are The Best Ball Gowns To Hit The Academy Awards Red Carpet
10 photos Launch gallery
Here Are The Best Ball Gowns To Hit The Academy Awards Red Carpet
1. DIAHANN CARROLL, 1969Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. DEBBIE ALLEN, 1982Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. HALLE BERRY, 2002Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. OCTAVIA SPENCER, 2012Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. LUPITA NYONG'O, 2015Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. ZENDAYA COLEMAN, 2015Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. TARAJI P. HENSON, 2018Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. BILLY PORTER, 2019Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. REGINA KING, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. JANELLE MONAE, 2020Source:Getty 10 of 10
