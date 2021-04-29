Arts & Entertainment
Trailer For New Netflix Movie Starring Sanaa Lathan

Actress Sanaa Lathan arrives at the prem

Get ready! Sanaa Lathan is headed to Netflix this August in a new thriller called Hit & Run.

In this new action thriller, a happily married man’s life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv.  Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife’s killers, who have fled to the U.S.  With the help of an ex-lover, (Sanaa Lathan),  he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him. 

 

Close