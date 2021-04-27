Spike Lee Shouts Out Actress Glenn Close After She Did “Da Butt” At The Oscars

CLOSE
We weren’t the only one surprised by Glenn Close’s performance of “Da Butt” at Sunday’s Oscars. Seems like Spike Lee was caught off guard as well, but still thrilled by the acknowledgement.
“I’ve got to give a shout-out to my sister Glenn Close, who I heard gave me love [for] ‘School Daze. Glenn Close was doing ‘Da Butt’ ― I saw it on video. You were getting down!”
Gregory “Sugar Bear” Elliot also reacted in an interview with Billboard.
“It was like a lottery ticket. I had butterflies all throughout my body. I was overwhelmed. … You can’t ask for nothing better than that. That was a gift from God.”
Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Brings The Fashion At The 93rd Academy Awards
13 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Brings The Fashion At The 93rd Academy Awards
1. Angela BassettSource:Getty 1 of 13
2. Halle BerrySource:Getty 2 of 13
3. ZendayaSource:Getty 3 of 13
4. H.E.RSource:Getty 4 of 13
5. Regina KingSource:Getty 5 of 13
6. Andra DaySource:Getty 6 of 13
7. Viola DavisSource:Getty 7 of 13
8. Daniel KaluuyaSource:Getty 8 of 13
9. Tiara ThomasSource:Getty 9 of 13
10. Leslie Odom Jr.Source:Getty 10 of 13
11. Ariana DeBoseSource:Getty 11 of 13
12. Lil' RelSource:Getty 12 of 13
13. Colman DomingoSource:Getty 13 of 13
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark