Spike Lee Shouts Out Actress Glenn Close After She Did “Da Butt” At The Oscars

We weren’t the only one surprised by Glenn Close’s performance of “Da Butt” at Sunday’s Oscars. Seems like Spike Lee was caught off guard as well, but still thrilled by the acknowledgement.

“I’ve got to give a shout-out to my sister Glenn Close, who I heard gave me love [for] ‘School Daze. Glenn Close was doing ‘Da Butt’ ― I saw it on video. You were getting down!”

Gregory “Sugar Bear” Elliot also reacted in an interview with Billboard.

“It was like a lottery ticket. I had butterflies all throughout my body. I was overwhelmed. … You can’t ask for nothing better than that. That was a gift from God.”

