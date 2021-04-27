Arts & Entertainment
Spike Lee Shouts Out Actress Glenn Close After She Did “Da Butt” At The Oscars

March on Washington Film Festival -- BlackkKlansman

Source: Bruce Guthrie / Bruce Guthrie Photos

We weren’t the only one surprised by Glenn Close’s performance of “Da Butt” at Sunday’s Oscars. Seems like Spike Lee was caught off guard as well, but still thrilled by the acknowledgement.

“I’ve got to give a shout-out to my sister Glenn Close, who I heard gave me love [for] ‘School Daze. Glenn Close was doing ‘Da Butt’ ― I saw it on video. You were getting down!”

Gregory “Sugar Bear” Elliot also reacted in an interview with Billboard.

“It was like a lottery ticket. I had butterflies all throughout my body. I was overwhelmed. … You can’t ask for nothing better than that. That was a gift from God.”

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3353591" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ABC/ABC/ Handout/ Pool / Getty[/caption] Hollywood's biggest night is upon us and as dubbed by E! host Nina Parker, it's the return of the red carpet - a version of it at least. The culmination of award season all leads up to the tonight, the 93rd Academy Awards, which are currently broadcasting live from the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in California. Whereas other award show red carpets have been filmed virtually this year, the Oscars's red carpet show is a socially-distanced version of the traditional extravaganza with our favorite entertainers serving fashion looks in one place. White is a trend on the carpet tonight with Viola Davis, Tiara Thomas and Diane Warren donning white looks. The men continued to show out, wearing fine suits and accessories. Keeps scrolling to see Oscars red carpet looks.

 

