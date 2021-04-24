Beauty
Woman Gets Herpes In Her Eye After Getting Makeup Professionally Done, She Alleges

A Pennsylvania woman believes that she got ocular herpes after having her makeup professionally done at a mall makeup counter. This is like the virus people get on their mouths, but she got it in her eye.

Tammeka Hill said that she woke up in excruciating pain the days later. Hill said she asked the makeup artist about using disposable makeup brushes and said the artist replied with, “Girl, you know, I can’t beat no face with no disposable brushes.”

Hill said that her Lupus made the situation worse and she eventually lost her job after missing so much work from issues with her eyes.

“I was having flare up after flare up after flare up after flare up,” Hill said. “So at this point, my eyesight was continuously blurry, and I am missing weeks at a time at work.”

 

 

