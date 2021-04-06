Become Part Of Youth Leadership Rolesville

Mission

The purpose of Youth Leadership Rolesville is to conduct an annual training program for high school students who have demonstrated leadership abilities which will develop a group of informed, committed, and competent youth motivated to learn more about our community, to assume leadership roles in our schools, and to become more involved in our civic, cultural, economic development, and philanthropic organizations and groups.

Goals

The goal of our youth program is that every young leader in Rolesville will be able to:

Develop leadership skills through a strong curriculum taught by skilled facilitators

Gain an awareness of the need for community service, civic participation, and philanthropy

Increase familiarity with areas in the community beyond their immediate neighborhood and school

Interact with adult leaders in business, non-profits, and public sectors

Acquire a network of adult and youth leaders in the community, which can form an excellent basis for their success in the work and college world

Qualifications

Have a minimum of a 2.0 (or C) grade point average

Home-schooled student (rising sophomores, juniors, or seniors) with a 27571 home zip code

High School students (rising sophomores, juniors, or seniors) with a 27571 home zip code (Rolesville High School and Thales Academy Rolesville students do not have to live in a 27571 zip code to qualify for the program.)

Private school student (rising sophomores, juniors, or seniors) with a 27571 home zip code

Charter school student (rising sophomores, juniors, or seniors) with a 27571 home zip code

Applicants must be in good academic standing and have no attendance or disciplinary problems at their school

Application Process

Complete Youth Leadership Application along with three references: (2) from school (maybe from any teacher, counselor, principal) and (1) from a community member.

Interview with a panel

The Selection Committee reviews all applications and chooses a diverse class of motivated students who express concern about improving the community and the potential leadership ability to contribute to the betterment of Rolesville. A maximum class size of 30 students may be accepted into the program.

Cost

Free for student participants. MORE DETAILS HERE

