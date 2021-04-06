CLOSE
Youth
Become Part Of Youth Leadership Rolesville

Kids At The July 2018 KYS Block Party

Source: Brian Stukes / On-SiteFotos.com

Mission

The purpose of Youth Leadership Rolesville is to conduct an annual training program for high school students who have demonstrated leadership abilities which will develop a group of informed, committed, and competent youth motivated to learn more about our community, to assume leadership roles in our schools, and to become more involved in our civic, cultural, economic development, and philanthropic organizations and groups.

Goals

The goal of our youth program is that every young leader in Rolesville will be able to:

  • Develop leadership skills through a strong curriculum taught by skilled facilitators
  • Gain an awareness of the need for community service, civic participation, and philanthropy
  • Increase familiarity with areas in the community beyond their immediate neighborhood and school
  • Interact with adult leaders in business, non-profits, and public sectors
  • Acquire a network of adult and youth leaders in the community, which can form an excellent basis for their success in the work and college world

Qualifications

  • Have a minimum of a 2.0 (or C) grade point average
  • Home-schooled student (rising sophomores, juniors, or seniors) with a 27571 home zip code
  • High School students (rising sophomores, juniors, or seniors) with a 27571 home zip code (Rolesville High School and Thales Academy Rolesville students do not have to live in a 27571 zip code to qualify for the program.)
  • Private school student (rising sophomores, juniors, or seniors) with a 27571 home zip code
  • Charter school student (rising sophomores, juniors, or seniors) with a 27571 home zip code
  • Applicants must be in good academic standing and have no attendance or disciplinary problems at their school

Application Process

  • Complete Youth Leadership Application along with three references: (2) from school (maybe from any teacher, counselor, principal) and  (1) from a community member.
  • Interview with a panel

The Selection Committee reviews all applications and chooses a diverse class of motivated students who express concern about improving the community and the potential leadership ability to contribute to the betterment of Rolesville. A maximum class size of 30 students may be accepted into the program.

 

Cost

Free for student participants. MORE DETAILS HERE

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Leadership , Rolesville , Youth

Close