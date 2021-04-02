CLOSE
Does Your High School Student Like Musical Theater?

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Final Performance In 'Hamilton' On Broadway

Source: Walter McBride / Getty

Triangle Rising Stars (TRS) is a program designed to celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theater. The program focuses attention on the meaningful work being done both on and off stage by dedicated teachers and students. The TRS program is a member of The National High School Musical Theater Awards (NHSMTA), a national program that unites high school musical theater awards programs from across the country. The Best Actor and Actress of Triangle Rising Stars will compete virtually against the winners from dozens of regional competitions and similar awards programs from other parts of the country, drawing from 1,000 high schools nationwide.

All students from any high school in the following counties are eligible to participate: Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Harnett, Johnson, Lee, Orange, Person, Vance, Wake, or Warren.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, TRS will be a virtual experience in 2021, with a livestreamed virtual ceremony on May 20, 2021. GET ALL THE DETAILS HERE.

 

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

The 'RHOA' Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion

7 photos Launch gallery

The 'RHOA' Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion

Continue reading The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion

The 'RHOA' Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion

Give me fashion, but make it dark. The ladies of 'RHOA' are all dressed to kill for the season thirteen reunion special as they stunned in all-black at the in-person reality TV affair. Kandi Burruss teased fans, on social media, with her look and let's just say, the mistress has arrived! Kandi a.k.a Mistress Angel brought the heat in latex while giving us a look straight out a pin-up girl catalog. Despite her catty antics, LaToya gave us the entertainment we needed this season and she didn't disappoint at the reunion with her feathery fashions. Toya initially claimed she wouldn't be at reunion because she was sick, but sis pulled it together and showed up to show out and defend her villain role. Marlo Hampton gave us major thigh action in a silhouette showing gown. Kenya dropped 30 pounds and let the girls have it. Keep scrolling to see what the ladies wore!

 

