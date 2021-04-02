Does Your High School Student Like Musical Theater?

Triangle Rising Stars (TRS) is a program designed to celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theater. The program focuses attention on the meaningful work being done both on and off stage by dedicated teachers and students. The TRS program is a member of The National High School Musical Theater Awards (NHSMTA), a national program that unites high school musical theater awards programs from across the country. The Best Actor and Actress of Triangle Rising Stars will compete virtually against the winners from dozens of regional competitions and similar awards programs from other parts of the country, drawing from 1,000 high schools nationwide.

All students from any high school in the following counties are eligible to participate: Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Harnett, Johnson, Lee, Orange, Person, Vance, Wake, or Warren.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, TRS will be a virtual experience in 2021, with a livestreamed virtual ceremony on May 20, 2021. GET ALL THE DETAILS HERE.

