How Do I Get A COVID-19 Vaccine?

A free COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all who want it, but supplies will be limited at first. Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible given the limited supply of vaccines. North Carolina moves through vaccination phases by aligning to federal priorities while empowering local vaccine providers with the flexibility to move to the next priority group as they complete phases and have vaccines available.
Rest assured: you have a spot to take your shot.
FIND YOUR VACCINE GROUP HERE.
FIND A VACCINE LOCATION HERE.
Because vaccine supplies are still limited, you may have to wait. Here is how to take your shot against COVID-19.
- Supplies are very limited. Right now, very few vaccine doses are available.
- You will likely need an appointment to get vaccinated. You may have to wait to schedule your appointment to get your vaccine.
- Your local vaccine provider can help you get your shot. Because supplies are very limited right now, most doctors cannot provide vaccinations in their offices.
- You can also call the COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center 1-888-675-4567. It’s a free call.
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to everyone for free, whether or not you have health insurance. Whether they are giving in one shot or two, all vaccines help prevent COVID-19 and are effective in preventing hospitalization and death. If your vaccine requires two shots, you will get a printed card and an email to remind you to come back 3 or 4 weeks later for your second dose. You will need to get your second shot at the same place you got first. That’s because the federal government automatically ships your second dose to that provider. Your personal information is private and strictly confidential.
Need transportation to and from your vaccine provider?
People who need transportation assistance to a COVID-19 vaccine appointment should reach out to their local transit agency. You can find your local transit agency online and can call the phone number listed for assistance. Local transit agencies serve all 100 North Carolina counties.
