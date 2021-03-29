CLOSE
Houston Tax Preparer Pulls Gun On Unhappy Customers

A Houston tax preparer had an incident with some unhappy customers on Thursday.

Marquita Boyle had gone to Latunya Wright’s tax prep business because Boyle was being audited by the IRS. She said that when she arrived, Wright was already arguing with an unhappy customer. At one point, Wright pulled out a gun. Boyle pulled out her phone to record the incident, but she says the business owner snatched the phone attempted to deleted the video and hit Boyle in the head.

“She ended up throwing my phone into a file cabinet and it slid on the floor. She had deleted the video that I was recording. She had deleted the video, but I have an iPhone and it doesn’t automatically delete. It goes into a folder so I recovered it,” Boyle said.

 

 

Close