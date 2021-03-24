Register for Raleigh Summer Camp 2021 starting April 5

Raleigh Parks is excited to offer summer camps for 2021!
Summer camp online registration will be staggered by location April 5-9, beginning at 6:30 a.m. each day.
How to Register
- Browse the 2021 Summer Camp Brochure
- Browse all camp options and decide which camps work best for your family
- Be sure you know what camp locations you would like so you know what days to register
- Also, be sure to look for other camp options in case your first choice camp is full
See our Summer Camp page for more information and tips for easy registration!
Registration Questions
camp.registration@raleighnc.gov
919-996-4800
7 Black Women Share Their Divine Superpowers
7 Black Women Share Their Divine Superpowers
1. Ida HarrisSource:@_Hotpeeznbutta 1 of 7
2. Amber AbundanceSource:Amber J. Phillips 2 of 7
3. Kayla GreavesSource:Erin Glover 3 of 7
4. Maui BigelowSource:P Dillon Photography 4 of 7
5. Eboyne JacksonSource:Joey Rosado 5 of 7
6. Anika Kai StewartSource:@johwell 6 of 7
7. Danielle CanadaSource:@ShotxKris 7 of 7
7 Black Women Share Their Divine Superpowers
[caption id="attachment_3315721" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Creative Services / creative services[/caption] Navigating the world as a Black woman presents unique challenges that require a certain type of skill set: flexibility, unwavering determination, discipline, confidence and so much more. We have to be able to pivot at an instance, multitask while maintaining our mental health and fight oppressive forces to get ahead of our counterparts who benefit from privilege. Tap your neighbor and say 'Neighbor, Black women are superheroes.' Black women designed the proverbial "cape" but being a superhero or possessing #blackgirlmagic isn't as basic as a hashtag. There's a profound meaning to our superpowers because they aren't necessarily tangible, they're everything in between. Meeting a deadline when life is happening. Dealing with an incompetent male co-worker who makes more money. Balancing motherhood, career and love while remembering to drink water. Black women can relate to these superpowers because they're native to our experience. My superpower is my ability to visualize my goals and execute them. I can achieve anything if I can map out a plan to get there. For our "Power" issue I tapped seven other Black women to share their superpowers with me. Keep scrolling to see their responses.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark