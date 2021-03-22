CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Tommicus Walker Says “I Need My Wife Back” [WATCH]

Her Story A Celebration- Presented by BCBS Graphics_RD Raleigh_February 2021

Love doesn’t live here anymore and the relationships are proving it.  Tommicus Walker posted to his Instagram that he wants his wife back.  He and LeToya Luckett announced their divorce on Instagram in January.  In other news, Gary Owen’s wife Kenya Duke has filed for divorce.  There’s no speculation as to why the couple decided to end their 18-year marriage.  Also, Quavo and Saweetie broke up over the weekend and he allegedly took back the Bentley he bought for the rapper.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That “God Sent You To Me” Love

16 photos Launch gallery

LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That “God Sent You To Me” Love

Continue reading LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That “God Sent You To Me” Love

LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That “God Sent You To Me” Love

Gary’s Tea: Tommicus Walker Says “I Need My Wife Back” [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Chloe Bailey’s Sun-Kissed Selfies Sent Twitter Into A…
 7 hours ago
03.22.21
Savannah James Shows Off Daughter Zhuri’s Long Healthy…
 11 hours ago
03.22.21
Motherhood Looks Good On Ciara
 11 hours ago
03.22.21
Taraji P. Henson Shares How To Achieve Her…
 11 hours ago
03.22.21
15 items
Jason Whitlock Shocks Black Twitter By Going Full…
 11 hours ago
03.22.21
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17
LaKeith Stanfield Confused By Oscar Nomination
 24 hours ago
03.21.21
Gary Owen’s Wife Kenya Duke Files For Divorce
 3 days ago
03.19.21
5 items
5 Celebrity Approved Protective Styles To Get You…
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban…
 4 days ago
03.18.21
Kirk Franklin Gives First Interview Since Phone Call…
 4 days ago
03.18.21
Big Bank: Kanye West Might Be The Richest…
 4 days ago
03.18.21
Joe Hebert Reported Multiple Times For Abusing Nike…
 4 days ago
03.18.21
Fred Savage Announces EJ Williams As Star Of…
 4 days ago
03.18.21
Wendy Williams Both Burped & Farted During Her…
 4 days ago
03.18.21
Close