Black Tony Learns What It Takes To Give Your Life Over To The Lord [WATCH]

There always comes a day where you decide it’s time to give your life to the Lord.  Our good friend Black Tony has finally had his coming to Jesus moment and he’s looking for some guidance.  When you live your life for Christ, we know that you have to make sacrifices and you have to change your life. Black Tony is learning what it really takes to give his life over. 

Black Tony Learns What It Takes To Give Your Life Over To The Lord [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

