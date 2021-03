Looks like Durham will join Wake county and others in returning students back to classroom learning.

Earlier this year the board voted to stay all virtual for the rest of the year but then came another bill proposal. Last night the board voted 4-3 to return to the classroom on March 15.

Read more about the decision and the reversal at source: ABC11.com

Durham Schools To Reopen To In Person Learning was originally published on thelightnc.com

