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Adrien Broner Faces Charge After Violating Casino's Lifetime Ban

Adrien Broner Faces Criminal Trespassing Charge After Violating Casino’s Lifetime Ban

The former boxing champion is accused of returning to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino despite allegedly receiving a lifetime ban in 2023.

Published on August 27, 2026
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Looks like Adrien Broner is facing another legal issue, this time over allegations that he returned to a Florida casino that had supposedly made it very clear it no longer wanted to see him.

The former boxing champion has been charged with criminal trespass in connection with an alleged incident at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Police say the case stems from an April 2024 incident in which officers were called to the casino over a report of an alleged trespasser. According to a report from the Seminole Police Department, Broner had previously been issued a lifetime ban from the property in August 2023.

Authorities allege that despite the ban, Broner returned to the casino less than a year later.

The alleged incident ultimately resulted in his arrest and a criminal trespass charge. However, the case has apparently taken quite some time to move through the legal system. The matter has now dragged on long enough that a court recently issued a warrant for Broner’s arrest.

Broner has not publicly responded to the criminal trespass case or addressed the allegations surrounding his reported return to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The former four-division world champion is also dealing with a separate and unrelated legal battle. Broner is facing a civil lawsuit filed by an alleged sexual assault victim.

Broner has strongly denied the allegations in that case.

The trespassing charge does not involve the accusations made in the civil lawsuit, but it adds another layer to what has become a difficult stretch of legal troubles for the former boxer.

Broner was once considered one of the brightest and most charismatic stars in the sport, building a reputation as much for his outspoken personality as his accomplishments inside the ring. Over the years, however, his boxing career has increasingly been overshadowed by legal issues and personal controversies.

See social media’s reaction to Broner’s latest legal issue below.

Adrien Broner Faces Criminal Trespassing Charge After Violating Casino’s Lifetime Ban was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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