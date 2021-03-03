“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Why Nutrition Is So Important Right Now

Local
| 03.03.21
Dismiss
Close-up of man eating

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Today we recognized the start of National Nutrition Month with advice and information from Jackie Haynes of BCBS of North Carolina.

Listen as she talks with Melissa about why Nutrition is so important right now and especially in the African American community.

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

 BIO

Jacqueline (Jackie) Haynes is the Head of Care Management at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC). Employed with Blue Cross NC since 1995, Jackie currently leads the operations and strategic planning of the care management programs, related support functions, compliance, vendor management, and appeals and grievances for the Commercial, Medicare Advantage and Federal Employee Program lines of businesses at Blue Cross NC.

Jackie enjoys supporting various non-profit organizations through philanthropy and service. She is a member of the Winston Salem Delta Fine Arts, Inc Board (Immediate Past-President) and the American Heart Association- Triad Chapter-Board of Directors just to list a couple. She is actively recruiting volunteers and board members for both non-profit organizations. She is also a diamond life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Jackie obtained her bachelor’s in nursing degree from East Carolina University and a Master’s in Business Administration from Winston Salem State University. She is the proud mother of two young adults.

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Why Nutrition Is So Important Right Now  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
The Jackson Water Crisis: Decades Of Disrepair, Disinvestment…
 5 hours ago
03.03.21
Black Mom Celebrates Natural Styles
 8 hours ago
03.03.21
Get The Look: Celebrity Stylist Randy Stodghill Tells…
 8 hours ago
03.03.21
Drake Just Had His Record Broken by Olivia…
 1 day ago
03.02.21
Cardi B Wants to Work With Lizzo, But…
 1 day ago
03.02.21
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…
 2 days ago
03.02.21
Andra Day Historic Golden Globe Win for Best…
 2 days ago
03.02.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Tearfully Accepts…
 2 days ago
03.01.21
Mama Tina Slays In Her Ivy Park
 2 days ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball…
 2 days ago
03.01.21
Ayesha Curry Says Switching To A Dairy-Free Lifestyle…
 2 days ago
03.03.21
21 items
Women’s History Month: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And…
 2 days ago
03.01.21
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 4 days ago
03.01.21
Chloe x Halle Take On Futuristic Fashion In…
 4 days ago
03.03.21
Close