CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Get The Look: Celebrity Stylist Randy Stodghill Tells Us How To Recreate Angela Bassett’s Thigh-Length Braid

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Show

Source: NBC / Getty

Last night’s Golden Globe Awards was filled with memorable gowns and perfectly groomed hair. On the list of must-have styles, was Angela Bassett and of course Tiffany Haddish. We already gave the deets on Haddish’s blonde buzz cut, but it we wouldn’t be playing fair if we didn’t share the lowdown on Mrs Bassett’s thigh-length braid done by celebrity hairstylist, Randy Stodghill.

Angela Bassett set the red carpet off in a single-shoulder purple Dolce & Gabbana gown with a thigh-high slit up one leg and feather accents. To not overwhelm her look, Randy opted for a chic, extra long braid that dangled over one shoulder. To achieve the look, he used a products from the Phyto collection.

NBC's "78th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC / Getty

“Braids are a big trend right now and we wanted something that would be off the face but still have the drama. To start prepping Angela’s hair I used PhytoVolume Volumizing Blow Dry Spray because I wanted to hair to still have its fullness, I then used PhytoSpecific Thermoperfect to protect her hair from the blow-drying and curling irons. I use PhytoSpecific Moisturizing Styling Cream and PhytoSpecific Baobab Oil from the root to ends, leaving the hair really soft and smooth. I then put Angela’s hair into a sleek low ponytail, added extensions for more drama, and for a sleek polish look I used a few drops of PhytoSpecific Baobab Oil over the finished look for a deeper shine,” Randy explained.

I’m adding this thigh-length braid to my list of styles to try this summer. I don’t know about you, but this look is an entire vibe! What do you think? Are you loving Angela Bassett’s hairstyle?

DON’T MISS…

Tiffany Haddish’s Blonde Buzz Cut Won The Golden Globes

Red Carpet Rundown: The 78th Golden Globe Award Looks We Love

Get The Look: Celebrity Stylist Randy Stodghill Tells Us How To Recreate Angela Bassett’s Thigh-Length Braid  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
The Jackson Water Crisis: Decades Of Disrepair, Disinvestment…
 1 hour ago
03.03.21
Black Mom Celebrates Natural Styles
 4 hours ago
03.03.21
Get The Look: Celebrity Stylist Randy Stodghill Tells…
 4 hours ago
03.03.21
Drake Just Had His Record Broken by Olivia…
 1 day ago
03.02.21
Cardi B Wants to Work With Lizzo, But…
 1 day ago
03.02.21
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…
 2 days ago
03.02.21
Andra Day Historic Golden Globe Win for Best…
 2 days ago
03.02.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Tearfully Accepts…
 2 days ago
03.01.21
Mama Tina Slays In Her Ivy Park
 2 days ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball…
 2 days ago
03.01.21
Ayesha Curry Says Switching To A Dairy-Free Lifestyle…
 2 days ago
03.03.21
21 items
Women’s History Month: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And…
 2 days ago
03.01.21
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 4 days ago
03.01.21
Chloe x Halle Take On Futuristic Fashion In…
 4 days ago
03.03.21
Close