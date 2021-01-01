Roseanne Barr Trying to Get Kanye West’s Attention Through Social Media and a Swimsuit

Now that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are splitting up, there are going to be a lot of celebrities lining up to attract the two since they are soon-to-be single.
One of the more unlikely stars going after Kanye is comedian and actress Roseanne Barr.
Yup, the same Roseanne who got fired from ABC over that tweet on Valerie Jarrett and saw that revival of her well-remembered sitcom get cancelled after one season.
With a lot of free time on her hands, she took to Instagram with some photos of her in a swimsuit and a caption aimed at getting Kanye to notice.
No word if Kanye is even looking into Roseanne and her outfit (that would quite an odd couple if they were to date), but it might be a long time before he ends up with anyone.
Needless to say, the former “Roseanne Conner” likely won’t be the only one after Kanye.
We shall see…
Article Courtesy of 93.1 WZAK-FM Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Rachel Luna and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of SMXRF/Star Max and Getty Images
Third through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Instagram
Cap or Counseling?: Kim Kardashian Done With Kanye & Wants Divorce, Allegedly
Cap or Counseling?: Kim Kardashian Done With Kanye & Wants Divorce, Allegedly
1.
1 of 8
this how Kanye told Carti about the divorce 😭 pic.twitter.com/599ZHLlJGe— selim 💫 (@selimvrt) January 6, 2021
2.
2 of 8
Kim K showing up to the courtroom in Skims to represent herself in her divorce with Kanye pic.twitter.com/rAD9z9GrKg— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 6, 2021
3.3 of 8
4.
4 of 8
If Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce, I wonder who is going to get custody of narcissism.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 6, 2021
5.
5 of 8
If a breakup doesn't encourage Kanye to get some help and also release listenable music, I don't think anything will.— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) January 6, 2021
6.
6 of 8
Me as soon as I hear the first song on this Kanye breakup album pic.twitter.com/oNMDg4uaT0— Hip Hop Supply (@HipHopSuppIy) January 6, 2021
7.
7 of 8
The second they posted these, claiming Kanye was inside, is the exact moment the jig was UP pic.twitter.com/btcrkAfF7D— Jenna Danyellow Snow ❄️ (@Damnyew) January 6, 2021
8.8 of 8
Roseanne Barr Trying to Get Kanye West’s Attention Through Social Media and a Swimsuit was originally published on wzakcleveland.com