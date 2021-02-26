Eddie Murphy Details His Iconic Basketball Match Against Prince

As we’re getting closer to the release of the highly anticipated “Coming 2 America“, Eddie Murphy stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to not only promote the film but of course share memories and laughs. Being a star for decades, Eddie has stories for days so it’s only right that Jimmy asks him to give more details on those unforgettable moments he’s shared with fellow icons over the years.
Eddie Murphy talks about meeting legends like Richard Pryor throughout his career, getting bad advice from Rodney Dangerfield (while giving an extremely accurate impersonation), and remembers the late, Muhammad Ali. Murphy and Fallen both share smiles over this notorious moment from his interview with Ed Bradley in 1996.
Eddie Murphy shares that he always admired that Ali was able to still enjoy life, despite his diagnosis. As we know, to get through the pain we must find joy. In this next story, Murphy shares details on being challenged by Prince to a basketball game with his brother Charlie Murphy. Two amazing entertainers gone way too soon! Watch this full story and more below…
Russ Parr and special guest cast members from COMING 2 AMERICA on National Black Movie Day, a celebration of Black storytellers, filmmakers, and moviegoers!
Can't wait! #Coming2America https://t.co/peXzzMbv9U— Author Sharon C. Cooper (@Sharon_Cooper1) December 19, 2020
Awwww i gotta put my mom on to this https://t.co/epBuVmswfD— Mulani (@Mulani_xo) December 18, 2020
How i would have shown up to the new Coming to America premiere #Coming2America @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/Y2d0uwmjTr— Leon: The Professional (@LeonDaGreat) December 19, 2020
I fear this is giving me “ straight to blue ray “ type of aura https://t.co/ovIpDPeBtP— Black Guy Pearce (@Sir_Cyriac) December 19, 2020
This finna be some bullshit https://t.co/fmnHpUCDFI— 🥢 (@__l00seunicorn) December 19, 2020
Lmao warlord Wesley Snipes looks based https://t.co/MNga8wN94z— Sean 🌴 (@95FO_Bhoy) December 19, 2020
Looking forward!! #Coming2America https://t.co/UZYP1cpMQz— Michelle N Barnes (@MichelleNBarnes) December 18, 2020
Praying this doesn’t cause a week long diaspora war lmao https://t.co/yfoTSX9bMZ— 𝓇𝑜𝓈𝑒 (@thinklikegemini) December 18, 2020
Whatever, long as I don't see King Bach https://t.co/auRM6EUVEf— Black Marlins Man 💫 (@ampaveli) December 18, 2020
Who let Kenya Barris be involved with the new Coming to America movie?! pic.twitter.com/Ah3dJbZ4dg— Jonathan Majors' Betrothed (@fab5ivediva) December 19, 2020
Coming to America 2 can be terrible. Wouldn’t care. Just glad everyone’s alive and kicking. https://t.co/D7drMCnnxp— 🌊 (@DVMDOM) December 19, 2020
Coming to America (1988)— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) December 17, 2020
Coming 2 America (2021)
📷 @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/cVjUhkyml6
I fully believe Tracy Morgan didn’t have to go through wardrobe for COMING 2 AMERICA. Those are his normal clothes. pic.twitter.com/GPELK6iZ8g— Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) December 18, 2020
Eddie Murphy Details His Iconic Basketball Match Against Prince was originally published on mymajicdc.com