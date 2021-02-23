Holly Springs Drinking Water Might Taste Different In March

Your drinking water might smell and taste more like chlorine next month because of an annual change in treatment methods. However, it will still be safe to drink. The state requires this month-long switchover each year for a balancing of treatment methods. Ordinarily, the water treatment plant that supplies our town disinfects with chloramines, a mixture of chlorine and ammonia. During March each year, the plant suspends the addition of ammonia. Kidney dialysis users should know that the water might contain chloramines, chlorine, or a mixture in March. Call Public Works at (919) 552-5920 with any questions about the temporary change in water treatment. During April, the plant will return to chloramines for disinfection. Chlorine and chloramine mixtures may be present in early April.
Black Women Show Out In Ruby Woo After The Classic Lippie Trends On Twitter
Ruby woo will forever slap😍😍 pic.twitter.com/KbgTrYDkbT— Sherica (@I_amRiRi) February 3, 2021
It has always been Ruby Woo for me🥰 pic.twitter.com/f1ddxmveDH— Black History Month Queen (@reallynikkitv) February 3, 2021
I keeps that thang* on me— erika ellis (@earthtoveda) February 3, 2021
*ruby woo pic.twitter.com/ISzoU15SjL
Ruby Woo is my jam!! I use the nightmoth liner with it...💋 pic.twitter.com/A3FJ5Br8X8— Ponder On That ♓👑 (@PonderOnThat) February 3, 2021
I JUST got a new Ruby Woo in January, but I had a meltdown when they discontinued Chai Lipglass. pic.twitter.com/p0FDovGCNX— B. Sweet (@BSweetsBakery) February 3, 2021
Facts pic.twitter.com/qecdlQnyrr— 👸🏽 (@chrisssyheree) February 3, 2021
I can wear it everyday pic.twitter.com/05iz1oqDRG— Leah (@_leahBEAH) February 3, 2021
Ruby Woo will forever be that girl! pic.twitter.com/GvkypoES2X— Crystal (@xoxoxo_CE) February 3, 2021
Ruby Woo was my GWORL ‼️💋 https://t.co/hX02aWFE5s pic.twitter.com/Q4shFHQte5— 🍑|🍈 (@queenteetz) February 3, 2021
