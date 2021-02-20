CLOSE
Custom Art-Themed Cocktail Class With Durham Arts Council

Black History Month Giphy

Close-Up Of Wine In Glasses

Source: Monika Jakubowska / EyeEm / Getty

Join Durham Arts Council and Alley Twenty Six for a night of fun! You’ll learn to fine tune your mixology skills while making 3 custom Bourbon-based cocktails. Shannon Healy, owner of Alley Twenty Six, will be your host and mixologist for the evening and has put together a custom menu for this event!

For more information about Alley Twenty Six go to alleytwentysix.com.

  • Ticket price is $15/pp. In addition to the ticket, you will need a cocktail kit ($45 + tax) and your favorite brand of Bourbon!
  • For your convenience, you can purchase ingredient kits from Alley Twenty Six for $45 plus tax. Included in those kits are the following:
  • 375ml Dolin Rouge
  • Crude Sycophant Orange & Fig Bitters
  • 5oz Alley Twenty Six Cranberry Syrup
  • 5oz Alley Twenty Six Ginger Syrup

Details here

[caption id="attachment_3286000" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Leon Bennett / Getty[/caption] Yara Shahidi has grown from the cute-as-a-button girl in commercials, to the beautifully grown woman we see on our TV screens today. The actress, advocate, and philanthropist has used her platform in a way that shows her growth and maturity as an innovative soldier in today's society. In many cases, we've seen her use her voice to advocate against racial injustice and she's also played an active role in encouraging her peers to exercise their rights to vote. Her talent, brilliance, and tenacity earned her a letter of recommendation from none other than Michelle Obama. At just 21 years under her belt, Yara has proven herself to be Generation Z's driving force. When she's not trying to change the world through acting and advocacy, she's slaying our lives on the red carpet. I'm not sure I've every seen a time where Yara Shahidi looked bad. It literally is not something she's capable of doing. Her curls are always perfectly styled, her face is beat to the gawds, and her wardrobe is to die for. She loves to play with garment shapes and sizes, and she's never shied away from couture looks. Today marks Yara's 21st rotation around the sun. It's hard to believe that someone who's accomplished this much is now earning her rights to a legal glass of wine. In honor of her birthday, we're counting down 5 of Yara's most fashionable looks.

