Custom Art-Themed Cocktail Class With Durham Arts Council

Join Durham Arts Council and Alley Twenty Six for a night of fun! You’ll learn to fine tune your mixology skills while making 3 custom Bourbon-based cocktails. Shannon Healy, owner of Alley Twenty Six, will be your host and mixologist for the evening and has put together a custom menu for this event!
For more information about Alley Twenty Six go to alleytwentysix.com.
- Ticket price is $15/pp. In addition to the ticket, you will need a cocktail kit ($45 + tax) and your favorite brand of Bourbon!
- For your convenience, you can purchase ingredient kits from Alley Twenty Six for $45 plus tax. Included in those kits are the following:
- 375ml Dolin Rouge
- Crude Sycophant Orange & Fig Bitters
- 5oz Alley Twenty Six Cranberry Syrup
- 5oz Alley Twenty Six Ginger Syrup
