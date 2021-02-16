CLOSE
Wake Tech Is Offering A Salary Negotiation Workshop

Wake Tech’s Career & Employment Resources is proud to offer the AAUW Start Smart Salary Negotiation program.

Start Smart is specifically designed to teach you how to negotiate salaries for a new job. In this two-hour workshop, you’ll gain confidence in your negotiation skills through facilitated discussion on:

-How to identify and articulate your personal value

-How to develop an arsenal of persuasive responses and other strategies to use when negotiating

-How to conduct objective market research to benchmark a target salary and benefits

-About the pay gap, including its long-term consequences

This virtual event is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Please complete the RSVP information below.

RSVP HERE

 

