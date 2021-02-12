CLOSE
Black History Month
Black History Month Scavenger Hunt

Black History Month Giphy

Source: Peopleimages / Getty

Join Raleigh Parks for a scavenger hunt for all ages in honor of Black History Month!

Hosted by Worthdale Community Center, this city-wide scavenger hunt on Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21 highlights prominent locations in downtown Raleigh that honor African American leaders who have impacted our community.

Gather a small team or join the hunt individually to find these locations and learn about Raleigh’s Black history. Prize packs will be given to the first 10 teams to submit the most correct answers.

The link to the scavenger hunt questions and clues will go live on Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. and will close on Feb. 21 by 6 p.m. No registration is required and this participation is free.

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3072380" align="alignnone" width="819"] Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty[/caption] You can’t discuss urban culture without talking about Brandy Norwood. She was the girl next door we related to via her sitcom, Moesha. When she wasn’t exercising her acting chops, she was serenading us with classic R&B music.  Among Brandy’s long list of contributions, is her sense of style that has inspired an entire generation. I know I’m not the only person to show my mother a picture of Moesha’s shoulder-length box braids and ask for it to be my next hairstyle. Brandy's hair has always been hair goals. She's constructed just about every braided style you could think of and made them work on every single red carpet. A lot of us have grown up with Brandy. From her TV show and movie roles to her amazing musical collection and fun sense of style, we’ve seen her develop into the woman she is today. In honor of her 42nd birthday (2/11), we’re taking a look at 5 times Brandy's braids were hair goals.   

 

