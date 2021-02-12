Black History Month Scavenger Hunt

Join Raleigh Parks for a scavenger hunt for all ages in honor of Black History Month!
Hosted by Worthdale Community Center, this city-wide scavenger hunt on Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21 highlights prominent locations in downtown Raleigh that honor African American leaders who have impacted our community.
Gather a small team or join the hunt individually to find these locations and learn about Raleigh’s Black history. Prize packs will be given to the first 10 teams to submit the most correct answers.
The link to the scavenger hunt questions and clues will go live on Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. and will close on Feb. 21 by 6 p.m. No registration is required and this participation is free.
Here Are 5 Times Brandy Norwood's Braids Were Hair Goals
1. BRANDY NORWOOD AT CLUB INTA'S, 1994Source:Getty 1 of 5
2. BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE 50TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 1998Source:Getty 2 of 5
3. BRANDY NORWOOD 'MOESHA' PROMO SHOTS, 1999Source:Getty 3 of 5
4. BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE 29TH ANNUAL DIVAS SIMPLY SINGING ON WORLD AIDS DAY, 2019Source:Getty 4 of 5
5. BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 5 of 5
