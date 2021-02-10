CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The CDC May Consider Requiring Negative COVID-19 Test For Domestic Air Travel

In order to control the spread of COVID-19, even more, The Biden administration might consider requiring passengers to test negative when traveling domestically.

According to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a recent interview with “Axios on HBO” saying, “there’s an active conversation with the CDC right now [about requiring negative COVID tests to travel]. What I can tell you is, it’s going to be guided by data, by science, by medicine, and by the input of the people who are actually going to have to carry this out.”

Buttigieg says that the CDC is weighing all options to guide the final decision.

“What we know is that it’s the appropriate measure for international travel, people traveling into the US given some of those considerations. You know I’d say the domestic picture is very different, but you know the CDC is always evaluating what can best be done to keep Americans safe,” Buttigieg said.

CNN reported the new CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the requiring negative tests for domestic travelers could be helpful.

“To the extent that we have available tests to be able to do testing, first and foremost, I would really encourage people to not travel,” Walensky said in a White House briefing. “But if we are traveling, this would be yet another mitigation measure to try and decrease the spread.”

No word on when the final decision will be made but Buttigieg says it will be up to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

