CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Women On Facebook: Forget The Dog, I Want The Cop!!

Black History Month Giphy

Tired puppy

Source: Justin Smith REEFOTO.COM / Getty

A post on the Goldsboro Police Department’s Facebook page about a lost puppy got a huge response. An overwhelming response. People were feverish for more information.

And some of those people even had questions about the puppy.

See, people were on the Facebook page with tons of questions about the police officer HOLDING the puppy. At last check, there were over 400 comments and nearly 500 shares of the post.

“If I call, can I get the cop instead of the puppy?”

“Someone just broke in my house, I need your help ASAP.”

“I am his human. Please send him home immediately! He can bring the dog too!”

“I stole the dog come get me.”

The good news is that the puppy’s owner was located. The bad news is that the police department hasn’t revealed any info about the “cute cop” who caught everyone’s eye.

 

 

Savage X Fenty Menswear

Savage X Fenty's Sexiest Celebrity Ambassadors

11 photos Launch gallery

Savage X Fenty's Sexiest Celebrity Ambassadors

Continue reading Savage X Fenty’s Sexiest Celebrity Ambassadors

Savage X Fenty's Sexiest Celebrity Ambassadors

[caption id="attachment_3250818" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: David M. Benett / Getty[/caption] When it comes to being sexy, Rihanna has the blueprint. Her swag, her music and her style all exude bad gal energy and she injected those same traits into a lingerie brand that represents her and makes other women feel just as confident. MUST SEE: 9 Black Women-Owned Lingerie Brands To Shop For Valentine’s Day And Beyond Rihanna launched Savage X Fenty in 2018, filling a void in the undergarment industry that neglected Black, curvy and queer women. Savage X Fenty grew to be a juggernaut in the lingerie market and community favorite. Not only did it serve her fellow queens (and eventually kings), Savage X Fenty employed a plethora of models, giving them a runway to strut their stuff while giving dozens of celebrity women and everyday women the chance to be Savage X Fenty ambassadors. MUST SEE: Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Candy Hearts Valentine’s Day Collection Is A Must-See With Valentine's Day around the corner, we rounded up 10 of Savage X Fenty's sexiest celebrity ambassadors.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Goldsboro , police , Puppy

Videos
Latest
Edgeless Empress Of Coonery Candace Owens Considering Presidential…
 6 hours ago
02.09.21
TRIED IT: Buttah’s Body Butter Left My Skin…
 7 hours ago
02.09.21
50 Cent, The Migos & More Party In…
 7 hours ago
02.09.21
Governor Cuomo Announces “NY PopsUp” Outdoor Performance Series…
 8 hours ago
02.09.21
YouTuber Catches Fatal Demise While Attempting A Fake…
 23 hours ago
02.09.21
The Weeknd Poured $7M Of His Own Money…
 1 day ago
02.09.21
Poet Amanda Gorman Makes History Again With Powerful…
 1 day ago
02.09.21
Texas Rep. Ron Wright Passes Away From COVID-19,…
 1 day ago
02.09.21
5 items
5 Times Queen Latifah Represented Every Woman On…
 1 day ago
02.08.21
The Trailer For ‘The Falcon And The Winter…
 1 day ago
02.09.21
Diddy Sues Sean John for $25 Million
 1 day ago
02.09.21
Following Trump’s Spree Of Executions, Black Virginians Back…
 4 days ago
02.05.21
Dianne Durham, first Black national gymnastics champion, dead…
 4 days ago
02.05.21
20 items
Stuck On Stupid: Woman Fried On Twitter For…
 4 days ago
02.05.21
Close