Daddy Daughter Date Night Box

5 Black-Owned Beauty Essentials Worth Adding To Your Collection

[caption id="attachment_3279755" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Chloe and Chad / Chloe and Chad[/caption] There's no better way to get your beauty collection in order than to tap in with the latest and greatest products in the Black-owned circuit. After all, the right products can easily simplify your routine, which always comes in handy. And when it comes to Black creatives, they never miss a beat on giving us products that cater to our wants and needs. Plus, it always feels good to support our fellow brothers and sisters. Not only will you help small black businesses stay afloat, but your consistent coins can help these brands become permanent fixtures in the beauty world. So, if you're cruising the virtual aisles for nourishing haircare products, moisturizing hair balms for your mane and beard, or simply on the hunt for pigmented lipsticks to make your pout the center of attention, Black-owned beauty brands will always come in major clutch. In the spirit of keeping your collection up to par, we've compiled five noteworthy essentials that can take your beauty game to the next level. So, grab your credit card and get ready to shop this week's must-haves in the makeup, skin care and fragrance departments.