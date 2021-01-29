CLOSE
Daddy Daughter Date Night Box

Daughter (6-7) hiding gift for her father behind her back

Source: Tetra Images / Getty

Dads, would you like to enjoy a fun night-in with that special little girl in your life?

Let Raleigh Parks bring the fun with our Daddy Daughter Date Night Box. Each box will include a variety of at-home activities to get your special night started as you enjoy a special evening with each other. Registration is required and boxes are limited so reserve today! Boxes should be purchased for each daughter.

Register online via RecLink using the barcode 273383 by February 5!

Box Pick Up Dates: February 11 & February 12

Cost: $15

Box Pick up Locations: Laurel Hills Community Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Method Road Community Center, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

 

Chloe and Chad That Glow Face Mask

5 Black-Owned Beauty Essentials Worth Adding To Your Collection

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Black-Owned Beauty Essentials Worth Adding To Your Collection

Continue reading 5 Black-Owned Beauty Essentials Worth Adding To Your Collection

5 Black-Owned Beauty Essentials Worth Adding To Your Collection

[caption id="attachment_3279755" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Chloe and Chad / Chloe and Chad[/caption] There's no better way to get your beauty collection in order than to tap in with the latest and greatest products in the Black-owned circuit. After all, the right products can easily simplify your routine, which always comes in handy. And when it comes to Black creatives, they never miss a beat on giving us products that cater to our wants and needs. Plus, it always feels good to support our fellow brothers and sisters. Not only will you help small black businesses stay afloat, but your consistent coins can help these brands become permanent fixtures in the beauty world. So, if you're cruising the virtual aisles for nourishing haircare products, moisturizing hair balms for your mane and beard, or simply on the hunt for pigmented lipsticks to make your pout the center of attention, Black-owned beauty brands will always come in major clutch. In the spirit of keeping your collection up to par, we've compiled five noteworthy essentials that can take your beauty game to the next level. So, grab your credit card and get ready to shop this week's must-haves in the makeup, skin care and fragrance departments.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

