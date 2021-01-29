Dads, would you like to enjoy a fun night-in with that special little girl in your life?
Let Raleigh Parks bring the fun with our Daddy Daughter Date Night Box. Each box will include a variety of at-home activities to get your special night started as you enjoy a special evening with each other. Registration is required and boxes are limited so reserve today! Boxes should be purchased for each daughter.
Register online via RecLink using the barcode 273383 by February 5!
Box Pick Up Dates: February 11 & February 12
Cost: $15
Box Pick up Locations: Laurel Hills Community Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Method Road Community Center, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
5 Black-Owned Beauty Essentials Worth Adding To Your Collection
5 photos Launch gallery
1. Chloe and Chad That Glow Face MaskSource:Chloe and Chad 1 of 5
2. Butter by Keba Perfume OilSource:Butter by Keba 2 of 5
3. Bossy Cosmetics Faith Liquid LipstickSource:Bossy Cosmetics 3 of 5
4. Rosen Skincare Earth CleanserSource:Rosen Skincare 4 of 5
5. Scotch Porter Smoothing Hair BalmSource:Scotch Porter 5 of 5
