Celebrate Black History Month with the Historic Raleigh Trolley

Celebrate Black History Month on this special trolley tour around Raleigh highlighting the downtown area’s African American heritage!

Tour route includes historic homes, schools, churches, and business areas important to Raleigh’s African American heritage. The trolley departs from Mordecai Historic Park and lasts approximately one hour. Tickets are $10. Call 919-996-4364 for tickets and more information or go to reclink.raleighnc.gov using the barcode below to register.

When: Saturday, February 27, 2021

Barcodes: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tour – 266469, 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Tour – 266470, 3 to 4 p.m. Tour – 266471

Please arrive at the Mordecai Visitor Center 15 minutes before your tour time. Wellness checks and face coverings will be required. This program will follow all local and state guidelines regarding COVID safety protocols.

