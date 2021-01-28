CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Celebrate Black History Month with the Historic Raleigh Trolley

Click Here To Listen Live

black history month generic

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Celebrate Black History Month on this special trolley tour around Raleigh highlighting the downtown area’s African American heritage!

Tour route includes historic homes, schools, churches, and business areas important to Raleigh’s African American heritage. The trolley departs from Mordecai Historic Park and lasts approximately one hour. Tickets are $10. Call 919-996-4364 for tickets and more information or go to reclink.raleighnc.gov using the barcode below to register.

When: Saturday, February 27, 2021

Barcodes: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tour – 266469, 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Tour – 266470, 3 to 4 p.m. Tour – 266471

Please arrive at the Mordecai Visitor Center 15 minutes before your tour time. Wellness checks and face coverings will be required. This program will follow all local and state guidelines regarding COVID safety protocols.

 

Legend Skin Care

9 Black-Owned Skincare Brands That Treat Hyperpigmentation

7 photos Launch gallery

9 Black-Owned Skincare Brands That Treat Hyperpigmentation

Continue reading 9 Black-Owned Skincare Brands That Treat Hyperpigmentation

9 Black-Owned Skincare Brands That Treat Hyperpigmentation

[caption id="attachment_3279828" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Josh Wilde / Legend Skin Care[/caption] Last week, our favorite Hottie served natural beauty realness on "The Gram." In the photo's caption the Houston-born rapper asked her over 19 million followers to share the names of some black-owned skincare brand. Meg also shared, "haven't been wearing foundation lately because my hyperpigmentation is getting better." obviously, the products she has tried are working well because her skin looks as smooth and a baby bottom. https://www.instagram.com/p/CKKj_HplbLX/ If you’ve never heard of or dealt with hyperpigmentation, it is dark spots caused by an excess melanin production and it can sometimes be a nightmare to deal with. While everyone can suffer from the condition, women of color are significantly more prone to it. People like our Houston Hottie who suffer from hyperpigmentation experience sun damage, inflammation, and acne scars, the clusters of flat, dark patches and uneven texture are wildly stubborn when it comes to fading on darker skin. Which is why finding the right skincare products and forming a routine is vital. Check out a few of our favorite black-owned skincare brands that will cleanse, hydrate, tone, moisturize, and be proactive in reducing the affects of hyperpigmentation.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Black History Month , raleigh , Trolley

Videos
Latest
How Ronald McNair Overcame Racism To Become A…
 5 hours ago
01.28.21
It’s Time For Our Leaders To Make Good…
 21 hours ago
01.27.21
Rich White People Are Snatching Up Vaccines From…
 1 day ago
01.27.21
Swizz Beatz Is Working On A 2Pac &…
 2 days ago
01.26.21
Gary’s Tea: Kenya Moore & Marc Daly Are…
 2 days ago
01.26.21
Cat’s Birthday Party Leads to COVID-19 Spread
 2 days ago
01.26.21
Dwyane Wade Floats Idea of Starting An OnlyFans…
 2 days ago
01.26.21
Chico DeBarge Popped With Methamphetamine and Heroin, Impersonated…
 3 days ago
01.25.21
Video Surfaces Of Trey Songz Violent Altercation With…
 3 days ago
01.25.21
Black Women On Roe v. Wade: ‘Now’s The…
 3 days ago
01.25.21
The Self-Hating Candace Owens Becomes Mother To A…
 4 days ago
01.24.21
Police Defend Tacoma Cop Shown On Video Driving…
 4 days ago
01.24.21
R.I.P. Gregory Sierra of ‘Sanford and Son’ and…
 5 days ago
01.23.21
Broadcasting Legend Larry King Dies At 87
 5 days ago
01.23.21
Close