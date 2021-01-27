Wendy Williams Calls Out Mistress And Baby During ‘Hot Topics’

The movie about Wendy Williams debuts this weekend on Lifetime and she’s getting us ready for it.

“…Kevin became an ass for lack of a better word. He, the more successful I got and he got, and we believed in each other, the more of a jerk he became,” said Williams.

“He used his good credit to purchase property that he chose to wine and dine his extra marital affairs. This girl, wasn’t the only one,” Williams continued, referring to Sharina Hudson. “She just happens to be the one who kept his baby.”

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark