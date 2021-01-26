CLOSE
Dwyane Wade Floats Idea of Starting An OnlyFans Account With Gabrielle Union

Would you pay for it?

Are we really that interested in what goes down in D-Wade and Gabrielle Union’s bedroom? The retired baller thinks so.

Throughout the pandemic, OnlyFans has been a saving grace for many giving those cooped up and uncontrollably horny some spank material while keeping some adult content creators financially stable during the pandemic. But like any wave, eventually, celebrities have to hop on it using it as a new tool to line up their already fat pockets while trying to connect with fans by sharing risque photos or, in the case of Cardi B share BTS footage of her and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit single “WAP.”

Just recently, for whatever reason, Fat Joe and his buddy DJ Khaled decided to start an OnlyFans account, and now Miami Heat legend shared with his 9.3 million followers on Sunday (Jan.24) that he was trying to convince his wife they should start an account. In the tweet, Wade shared the infamous gif of Senator Bernie Sanders and his mittens looking unbothered but warm and cozy, signifying his lovely wife is not down with that idea.

D-Wade didn’t hint at what kind of content the couple would be sharing if, in fact, they did create an OnlyFans account but based on the tweet, he wasn’t talking about wholesome content.

Wade’s suggestion comes after his lewd birthday post where his privates were strategically blocked by a grinning Union that had his kids wishing they could wipe the moment from their minds and Instagram timelines. But, even though his wife isn’t down, there are definitely some willing to pay to get an uncensored look at the Wade’s love life.

While it looks like it’s not going to happen, crazier things have happened, and we’re not closing the door to the idea of D-Wade and Gabrielle Union OnlyFans account.

