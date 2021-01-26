Should We Be Wearing Two Masks??

With new variants of the novel coronavirus popping up across the country and even in our state, you might be wondering if you should be wearing two masks. We’ve seen many healthcare workers in hospitals doing it.

Dr. Graham Snyder from Wake Med weighed in.

“When trying to protect yourself from the virus, what you want is less particles, less fluid on your face,” Snyder said. “If you wanted to add more layers then, obviously, two masks would block more particles than one.”

“It will decrease the transmission of the virus by a small amount. It’s, it’s not going to make it to zero and it’s not going to be a big jump, but it would help a little bit more,” Snyder said.