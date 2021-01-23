CLOSE
Wondering Where Your Stimulus Money Is? This Might Help.

Many people are still wondering where their stimulus payments are. If you’re one of those people, this information might help.

If the “Get My Payment” website told you that your stimulus check was being mailed on January 6th, but you still haven’t received it or a letter with information about those payments, try this:

Call the IRS at 800-919-9835 or mail/fax a form 3911 which is a refund statement (write Economic Impact Payment at the top of the form)

(Get the refund statement form here) Tip: Don’t file the refund statement form if you’ve already called the IRS to ask for a payment trace, because you’ll just create more confusion, according to WNCN.

 

 

