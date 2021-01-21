New COVID-19 Testing Site In Zebulon

As COVID-19 testing sites continue to serve thousands of people each day, Wake County is increasing its efforts to make access to them more convenient for all residents. The county will add a new, permanent testing site at Zebulon Community Park starting Friday, Jan. 22.
Wake County is partnering with municipalities to offer drive-thru testing at convenient locations in the ZIP codes with the highest rates of infection. Zebulon shows one of the highest positivity rates at 16.3%.
“We are committed to making sure access isn’t an issue for anyone who needs a COVID-19 test in Wake County, especially in communities where we’re seeing the highest positivity rates,” said Wake County’s COVID-19 Operations Manager Eugene Chalwe. “This new site will allow residents who believe they might have been exposed to COVID-19 to be tested quickly and safely.”
The new drive-thru testing site will begin Friday and will run permanently Monday – Sunday from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. There’s no cost or appointment needed for this service, and no insurance or ID is required. Drive ups and walk ups are welcome.
Zebulon Community Park is located at 401 S. Arendell Ave. in Zebulon.
Testing is available for everyone and especially recommended for:
- People who have symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting and loss of smell;
- People who have been a “close contact” to someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 (a case) within the last 14 days;
- People with or without symptoms who are part of an outbreak response or contact investigation in high risk settings, such as nursing homes, congregate living facilities, correctional facilities, or persons experiencing homelessness; and
- People without symptoms who believe they may be currently infected should consider getting tested (For instance, if in the past 2 weeks you were around many people who were not wearing face coverings and/or were not keeping a safe distance).
Testing is not recommended for people who have already had a positive viral COVID-19 test in the last 90 days and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19.
For all Wake Count testing locations and dates, visit wakegov.com/testing. Use the “< >” symbols to scroll through the days of the week.
