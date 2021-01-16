Wendy Williams Admits Ex-Husband Was Serial Cheater

The Wendy Williams: What A Mess documentary premiers on January 30th and she’s sharing a lot about it. In an ‘Extra’ interview, she addresses sexual assault and that her ex-husband was a serial cheater.
“Kevin cheated on me while I was pregnant with my son… and I found out and I could’ve divorce him then, but I said, ‘No, I have a son and I’m not going to have any more children’… I didn’t want him to leave me by myself.” She went on, “And I knew Billy, it was not till death do us part,” adding, “Kevin was a serial cheater, Kevin had different mistresses… This last one was the one he had the longest term relationship with.”
“I’ve got a new life. I’ve got new boyfriends to make… and things to do.” She went on, “I don’t regret falling in love with Kevin… and I definitely don’t regret getting the best divorce attorney I could… and fighting tooth and nail to get everything out of that divorce.”
