10th Annual Dream Big Book Drive In Durham On Monday!

Every year on MLK Day, Book Harvest celebrates the power of community and their big dream of books and literacy for all kids with our biggest event of the year: Dream Big! The celebration is part book drive, part volunteer event, part community partner fair, part festival, and all party and fun! Head to their Facebook event page, let them know you’ll be driving through the event, and share the page with friends!

Book Harvest can’t wait to dream big with all of you again on Monday, January 18, 2021 as the kick off a year-long celebration of their tenth anniversary, so make plans to join them for a safe and one-of-a-kind party you don’t want to miss!

Dream Big Drive-Through: During their newly designed, contactless celebration of kids and books, community members are invited to drop off donations of new and gently used children’s books. Popular children’s book characters will be on hand to cheer on attendees. All donated books will be provided to children in Durham and beyond through Book Harvest’s many programs. All attendees will also receive free, new string backpacks full of children’s books to take home and keep forever.

Dream Big Video Premiere: At noon on MLK Day, tune into Book Harvest’s website or Facebook page for the “Dream Big 2021 News Special,” a 25-minute, heartwarming program starring local children as newscasters who report on their love of books and interview Book Harvest’s many supporters and fans. Here’s a special sneak peek!

.@Book_Harvest kicks off its 10th annual Dream Big Book Drive on Jan 18. Part of a National Day of Service on #MLKDay, the contactless drive-through celebration takes place from 12-4pm at @DCPDurham. Donate gently used children's books and receive books to take home 📚 pic.twitter.com/6KXpeGUJZ4 — Durham, NC (@DurhamNC) January 14, 2021

