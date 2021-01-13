NC Army Officer Resigns After Leading Group To Deadly Riot In Washington DC

Captain Emily Rainey went from North Carolina to Washington to “stand against election fraud” and support Trump.

The psychological operations, Emily Rainey is being investigated by the Army for her involvement in leading a group from North Carolina to the rally in Washington that led up to the deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol.

Commanders at Fort Bragg are reviewing Rainey’s action, she has resigned since admitting her role in the riots.

“I was a private citizen and doing everything right and within my rights,” Rainey told The Associated Press on Sunday.

She also claims her group that traveled are considered,” peace-loving, law-abiding people who were doing nothing but demonstrating our First Amendment rights.”

Although since the riot there have been at least 90 arrests made for charges from misdemeanor curfew violations to felonies like the assault on police officers, possession of illegal weapons, and death threats made against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Ironically if you click here you’ll see an article that Emily Rainey wrote, in regards to what a military member may or may not do.

You may also recognize Rainey from her actions in May 2020 that she’s still facing charges for injury to personal property as she recorded herself removing caution tape off of the playgrounds during the closures due to COVID-19.

Prior to Rainey’s resignation, Rep Ruben Gallego of Arizona tweeted:

Whether she was in the Capitol or not she needs to be removed from her job. Anyone stupid enough to fall for this bs shouldn’t work for Special Forces. https://t.co/MIkYMqyyMH — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) January 11, 2021

