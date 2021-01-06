Durham Offering 2nd Driver’s Ed Course

Durham Public Schools will offer a second virtual Driver Education course. The three-week (15 days) class will begin on February 1, 2021 with two hours of online instruction for a total of 30 required hours. The registration window for the class will open January 18th at 8 a.m. and will close on January 20 at 5 p.m.

Click on “Programs and Services” and the “Driver Education”, then “2020-21 Driver Education Schedule/Registration”

At the close of registration, students will be selected for the course by age, oldest to youngest. Students will be notified on Monday, January 25, 2021 if they have been selected. If not selected, students will be put on a waiting list.

