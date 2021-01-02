Here’s What To Do With Your Christmas Tree In Durham

Continue reading 5 Makeup Products That Will Complete Your Holiday Beat

5 Makeup Products That Will Complete Your Holiday Beat

[caption id="attachment_3258663" align="aligncenter" width="724"] Source: CoffeeAndMilk / Getty[/caption] While the pandemic has taken a toll on our social lives, that doesn't mean that you should put your makeup must-haves to the side. Whether you're enjoying small brunch dates with your homegirls or quiet date nights with your beau, the perfect beauty beat can take your look to the next level. And with the right makeup products and extra time on your hands, you can take your skills to the next level. That's why we figured we should give you the lay of the land with our makeup favorites. While it's pretty easy to find makeup essentials that complement our features and skin tone, thanks to our favorite Black-owned beauty brands, there are some product that have become cult-favorites in your collection. Every beauty lover needs a nude eyeshadow collection that can create soft and full glam looks, just as how the perfect brow wiz can pull your eyebrows all the way together. It's true everyone has their go-to beauty finds, and we have a few special picks that are worth sharing. In the spirit of highlighting our favorite things, we've compiled five of our staple makeup products that we wouldn't be caught without. From lip pencils to eyeshadow palettes, add these tried and true beauty must-haves.