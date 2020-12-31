CLOSE
Here’s Where To Recycle Your Christmas Tree In Wake County

It’s time to start thinking about how and where to recycle your Christmas tree.

Recycle your Christmas tree to mulch trails at Wake County Parks. Drop off your undecorated holiday trees at designated locations from Dec. 26, 2020 until Jan. 24, 2021.

Please note that all facilities will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, 2020 in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

Drop off locations:

Wake County Convenience Centers – Hours: 7 days a week • 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Wake County Parks – Hours: 7 days a week • 8 a.m. until sunset

Remember to recycle your holiday waste!

The following items can be recycled at any Wake County Convenience Centers:

  • Aluminum, Glass, Paper, Plastic
  • Corrugated Cardboard
  • Chipboard (paper roll tubes, cereal boxes, etc.)
  • Clothing & Shoes
  • Holiday Cards
  • Magazines & Catalogs
  • SBS Board (shirt boxes, etc.)
  • Scrap Metal
  • Wrapping Paper (no foil)
  • ….and more!

Out with the old, in with the new!

The following items can be recycled at any Wake County Multi-Material Recycling Facility:

  • Books
  • CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes
  • Cell Phones
  • Computer Equipment
  • Electronics (including Christmas lights!)
  • Rigid Plastics
  • …and more!

 

