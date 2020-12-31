Here’s Where To Recycle Your Christmas Tree In Wake County

It’s time to start thinking about how and where to recycle your Christmas tree.

Recycle your Christmas tree to mulch trails at Wake County Parks. Drop off your undecorated holiday trees at designated locations from Dec. 26, 2020 until Jan. 24, 2021.​

Please note that all facilities will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, 2020 in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

Drop off locations:

Wake County Convenience Centers – Hours: 7 days a week • 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Wake County Parks – Hours: 7 days a week • 8 a.m. until sunset

Remember to recycle your holiday waste!

The following items can be recycled at any Wake County Convenience Centers:

Aluminum, Glass, Paper, Plastic

Corrugated Cardboard

Chipboard (paper roll tubes, cereal boxes, etc.)

Clothing & Shoes

Holiday Cards

Magazines & Catalogs

SBS Board (shirt boxes, etc.)

Scrap Metal

Wrapping Paper (no foil)

….and more

Out with the old, in with the new !

The following items can be recycled at any Wake County Multi-Material Recycling Facility:

Books

CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes

Cell Phones

Computer Equipment

Electronics (including Christmas lights!)

Rigid Plastics

…and more

