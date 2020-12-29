CLOSE
Don’t Put Your TV Or Playstation 5 Boxes On The Curb…Do This Instead

The Grinch is still busy, so do everything you can to keep your home and Christmas gifts safe this holiday season. The Durham Police Department wants you to follow these steps to avoid being a victim of theft.

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3203758" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty[/caption] Jordyn Woods is proof that no man can destroy what God has in-store for you. The socialite turned model, fitness guru, and actress has taken her professional career to another level. Long gone are the days of her being known for having the position as someone’s best friend. Now that Jordyn is making major business moves, her resume is able to speak for itself. Jordyn’s glow up didn’t just involve her career. She’s always been a beautiful woman, but her style has become more refined over the years. Jordyn is known to dress her classic, hourglass shape in clothes that are sexy, form-fitting, and ultra-feminine. She puts on for the thick girls! We recently caught up with Jordyn, who opened up about her style and upcoming birthday. "Fall is actually my favorite season, my birthday is on the first day of fall. Honestly, I really love coats. I love coats and can’t wait to be able to wear them even though I’m in L.A. You don’t really get to wear them too much, but I really love big jackets. I think I have more jackets in my closet than anything else." When it comes to hair and makeup, Jordyn really doesn't have to do much. Her natural beauty is able to shine through any magazine cover, Instagram post, or public appearance. Still, every time she steps out, Jordyn is perfectly put together from head to toe. Today, Jordyn turns a whopping 23 years old. With so much accomplished these last couple of years, I'm excited to see what she creates in the years to come. In honor of her 23rd solar return, we're counting down 5 times Jordyn Woods casually slayed the red carpet.  

 

