Don’t Put Your TV Or Playstation 5 Boxes On The Curb…Do This Instead

The Grinch is still busy, so do everything you can to keep your home and Christmas gifts safe this holiday season. The Durham Police Department wants you to follow these steps to avoid being a victim of theft.
Do your part to help keep crime at bay; don't place packaging curbside this holiday! Check out this cheery Durham Police Department PSA, starring Inv. D. Smith, for practical home safety tip(s). #Durham Solid Waste Mgt., @dprplaymore pic.twitter.com/MNhNaGarmD
— DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) December 22, 2020
