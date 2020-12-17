Danielle Brooks Posts Nude, Body Positivity Photo

Danielle Brooks is embracing her curves! The actress posted a nude black and white photo of herself a year after the birth of her daughter.
Brooks mentioned the difficulty in losing the baby weight and the shame she experienced when the weight didn’t melt away. She also, supported Lizzo in the post, who has been shamed on social media for embracing diet culture.
“As someone who coined the phrase #voiceofthecurves I’ve muted my voice for a few months now out of shame. I felt shameful of gaining weight. Even though I brought a whole human into the world, I still felt shameful because I wasn’t able to maintain my normal body weight post- pregnancy. And a year later i have only lost roughly 20lbs of a 60lb weight gain. I was quiet in hopes to post that snatch back photo like so many celebrities miraculously do. But that’s not my story. Just like Lizzo, and so many other “fat” girls we should be allowed to make healthy choices publicly without being made to feel like frauds for trying to be healthy. I feel it’s important to share the journey, as a reminder that we are not alone, we ain’t always got it together, and that we are ALL works in progress.
So I’m sharing. I’m doing all kinds of diets, cleanses, making all kinds healthy choices. Not because I don’t love myself now, but because I DO love myself, my body and my mind. Bc I want to continue to feel strong and sexy without catching “the sugars” or any other disease. It’s okay showing the in between of growth. You ain’t always gotta have it all the way together. Just speaking from the heart.❤️ ~Danie.”
