Danielle Brooks Posts Nude, Body Positivity Photo

Danielle Brooks attends Essence Black Women In Hollywood

Source: Nigel Degraff / Nigel Degraff

Danielle Brooks is embracing her curves! The actress posted a nude black and white photo of herself a year after the birth of her daughter.

Brooks mentioned the difficulty in losing the baby weight and the shame she experienced when the weight didn’t melt away. She also, supported Lizzo in the post, who has been shamed on social media for embracing diet culture.

 

“As someone who coined the phrase #voiceofthecurves I’ve muted my voice for a few months now out of shame. I felt shameful of gaining weight. Even though I brought a whole human into the world, I still felt shameful because I wasn’t able to maintain my normal body weight post- pregnancy. And a year later i have only lost roughly 20lbs of a 60lb weight gain. I was quiet in hopes to post that snatch back photo like so many celebrities miraculously do. But that’s not my story. Just like Lizzo, and so many other “fat” girls we should be allowed to make healthy choices publicly without being made to feel like frauds for trying to be healthy. I feel it’s important to share the journey, as a reminder that we are not alone, we ain’t always got it together, and that we are ALL works in progress.

So I’m sharing. I’m doing all kinds of diets, cleanses, making all kinds healthy choices. Not because I don’t love myself now, but because I DO love myself, my body and my mind. Bc I want to continue to feel strong and sexy without catching “the sugars” or any other disease. It’s okay showing the in between of growth. You ain’t always gotta have it all the way together. Just speaking from the heart.❤️ ~Danie.”

 

Keyshia Cole Hair

10 Times Keyshia Cole Was A Hair Chameleon

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Keyshia Cole Was A Hair Chameleon

Continue reading 10 Times Keyshia Cole Was A Hair Chameleon

10 Times Keyshia Cole Was A Hair Chameleon

[caption id="attachment_3253422" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Johnny Nunez/Prince Williams/Prince Williams/George Napolitano / Johnny Nunez/Prince Williams/Prince Williams/George Napolitano[/caption] If you've been a day one Keyshia Cole fan, you've watched her hair go through an array of colors, styles and lengths that often coordinated with each different phase of her musical career. There's the early I Shoulda Cheated Keyshia, whose blonde and auburn locks had us running to the beauty supply store so we could collectively leave our man with two-toned (for the times) hair. Then there's Let it Go Keyshia, who traded in her long tresses for a strawberry blonde cut that transitioned into a black Heaven Sent cut she carried into her next album A Different Me. Her orange-y brown tresses made a return for her 2010 project Calling All Hearts before she debuted an ombre black and blonde do on the cover art for her album Woman To Woman.  But her looks are just limited to her albums. Sis gave us performance and red carpet looks along the way. This coming weekend, Keyshia will face off against Ashanti in a highly anticipated Verzus battle that will take us a nostalgic trip down memory lane and we're ready to see what style she'll break out for the main event. Since we're talking about hair, let's look back at her hair transformations through the years.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

