Wake County’s Sunnybrook Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Moves to Nearby Parking Lot Today

Free testing runs 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays

On Monday, Wake County Public Health will move one of its free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites from the Sunnybrook Building parking deck to the nearby Swinburne Building parking lot. The new site is less than a mile away.

Located at 2845 Kidd Road in Raleigh, the Swinburne Building parking lot is most easily accessed via Sunnybrook Drive between New Bern Avenue to the north and Poole Road to the south. Google Maps provides accurate turn-by-turn directions to the site.

Testing will continue with the same hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. No appointment or prior registration is required. Tests are self-administered in the car by swabbing the lower part of the nose, and instructions are provided on site. Results typically return within 24-48 hours.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to make it as simple and easy as possible for Wake County residents to get tested for COVID-19,” COVID-19 Operations Manager Eugene Chalwe said. “The Swinburne Building parking lot offers a large, open area with easy access for a smooth and speedy testing process.”

Wake County will continue to offer regular testing at 5809 Departure Drive in Raleigh – where indoor and curbside testing is available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – and at Radeas Labs at 907 Gateway Commons Circle, Wake Forest from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Wake County also works with community partners to add convenient pop-up testing sites around the county. This weekend, Dec. 12-13, drive-thru testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Davie Street Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Davie St., in downtown Raleigh. You don’t need an appointment, but please pre-register for testing at this site.

For more information on all testing sites, visit wakegov.com/testing.

 

