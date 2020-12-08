KFC Drops New Movie Trailer With Lifetime?

We’re setting our calendars for 12 noon on Sunday, December 13th so we can see what this new KFC movie is about.
Oh? You haven’t heard about it? It’s Lifetime’s original mini-movie “A Recipe for Seduction” and Mario Lopez stars as Kentucky Fried Chicken’s signature spokesman, Colonel Harland Sanders.
Mario gotta recreate this scene in that Lifetime/KFC joint. pic.twitter.com/fE9xNVVtyt
— Phonte (@phontigallo) December 7, 2020
okay but honestly kfc’s done some wild marketing before pic.twitter.com/OQktQURU6n
— jelly hut (@queerbigan2) December 7, 2020
2020 really is something else. Time will tell if #ARecipeForSeduction is finger-licking good lolhttps://t.co/PR2DUfatnB
— Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) December 7, 2020
10 Times Jada Pinkett Smith's Pixie Cut Gave Us Life
10 Times Jada Pinkett Smith's Pixie Cut Gave Us Life
1. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE “TALES FROM THE CRYPT: DEMON KNIGHT” PREMIERESource:Getty 1 of 10
2. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE “NUTTY PROFESSOR PREMIERE, 1996Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE DIAMOND BALL, 2015Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON , 2018Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON, 2019Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL, 2019Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY’S “ALADDIN”, 2019Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT PARAMOUNT PICTURES' PREMIERE OF "GEMINI MAN", 2019Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT "JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT NATPE MIAMI 2020 - FACEBOOK WITH GLORIA, EMILY AND LILI ESTEFAN, 2020Source:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark