KFC Drops New Movie Trailer With Lifetime?

Women's Empowerment 2016 KFC sponsor

Source: CS / CS

We’re setting our calendars for 12 noon on Sunday, December 13th so we can see what this new KFC movie is about.

Oh? You haven’t heard about it? It’s Lifetime’s original mini-movie “A Recipe for Seduction” and Mario Lopez stars as Kentucky Fried Chicken’s signature spokesman, Colonel Harland Sanders.

 

 

 

