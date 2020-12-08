Free Durham Holiday Laser Light Show

Join DPR for a 30-minute festive holiday themed laser light show! This free drive-in style event will offer music played through your car radio that is matched to the amazing light show viewed out your window. Reserve you parking spot today. You must remain in your car unless visiting the restroom and when out of your vehicle, masks are required. Please visit www.dprplaymore.org for a full list of rules and answers to FAQs. The event is rain or shine but if the wind is too high or weather is too severe we will reschedule to the next night. Gates open 1 hour before show time.

At each of our Bull City Holidayz Events we will be collecting non-perishable food items for those in need in our community. If you are able, please bring an item from each person in your car. These will be collected at check-in. This is not required but we hope to collect a bounty of food to share with those who need it.

.@dprplaymore is presenting a FREE Laser Light Show on Dec. 19. You need a ticket, and they will become available TODAY (Monday, Dec 7) at 9 a.m. I bet they'll go fast.https://t.co/5Y7v9072g0 — TriangleOnTheCheap (@TriangleCheap) December 7, 2020

