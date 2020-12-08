CLOSE
Training Series For Dementia Caregivers

Health And Fitness

Source: Mint / Getty

Dementia Inclusive Durham is offering Skills-based Training for Family Caregivers of People Living with Dementia. There is no cost to attend these trainings!

You are invited to attend a series of skills-based training sessions to support you in your caregiving role. Lead Instructor: Melanie Bunn, RN, MS Dementia Care Specialist A series of four 1- hour zoom sessions offered monthly: * November 18, 2020 (12:00 PM – 1:00 PM): How brain failure affects your loved one’s behavior and abilities. * December 16, 2020 (1:30 PM – 2:30 PM): Communication techniques to support your loved one’s abilities and well-being over the course of the disease. * January 20, 2021 (12:00 PM – 1:00 PM): Skills to address common challenges in caregiving. * February 17, 2021 (12:00 PM – 1:00 PM): Special topics identified by participants during the first three sessions.

Register Here

 

[caption id="attachment_3253422" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Johnny Nunez/Prince Williams/Prince Williams/George Napolitano / Johnny Nunez/Prince Williams/Prince Williams/George Napolitano[/caption] If you've been a day one Keyshia Cole fan, you've watched her hair go through an array of colors, styles and lengths that often coordinated with each different phase of her musical career. There's the early I Shoulda Cheated Keyshia, whose blonde and auburn locks had us running to the beauty supply store so we could collectively leave our man with two-toned (for the times) hair. Then there's Let it Go Keyshia, who traded in her long tresses for a strawberry blonde cut that transitioned into a black Heaven Sent cut she carried into her next album A Different Me. Her orange-y brown tresses made a return for her 2010 project Calling All Hearts before she debuted an ombre black and blonde do on the cover art for her album Woman To Woman.  But her looks are just limited to her albums. Sis gave us performance and red carpet looks along the way. This coming weekend, Keyshia will face off against Ashanti in a highly anticipated Verzus battle that will take us a nostalgic trip down memory lane and we're ready to see what style she'll break out for the main event. Since we're talking about hair, let's look back at her hair transformations through the years.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

