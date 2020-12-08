Training Series For Dementia Caregivers

Dementia Inclusive Durham is offering Skills-based Training for Family Caregivers of People Living with Dementia. There is no cost to attend these trainings!
You are invited to attend a series of skills-based training sessions to support you in your caregiving role. Lead Instructor: Melanie Bunn, RN, MS Dementia Care Specialist A series of four 1- hour zoom sessions offered monthly: * November 18, 2020 (12:00 PM – 1:00 PM): How brain failure affects your loved one’s behavior and abilities. * December 16, 2020 (1:30 PM – 2:30 PM): Communication techniques to support your loved one’s abilities and well-being over the course of the disease. * January 20, 2021 (12:00 PM – 1:00 PM): Skills to address common challenges in caregiving. * February 17, 2021 (12:00 PM – 1:00 PM): Special topics identified by participants during the first three sessions.
There is no cost to attend these trainings! You can register by clicking on this link- https://t.co/QC15DNu572 pic.twitter.com/wokySBQO3w
