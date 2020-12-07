Tinder Releases Top 10 Dating Songs Of The Year

Everyone is releasing their top lists of the year…even the dating app Tinder.
The app released its “10 Essential Dating Anthems” of 2020.
- WAP – Cardi B
- Laugh Now Cry Later – Drake
- Rockstar – DaBaby
- Wishing Well – Juice Wrld
- Whats Poppin – Jack Harlow
- Toosie Slide – Drake
- Savage Remix – Megan Thee Stallion
- For The Night – Pop Smoke
- Mood Swings – Pop Smoke
- Life’s A Mess – Juice Wrld
5 Black Beauty Brands You Need To Shop Right Now
5 photos Launch gallery
5 Black Beauty Brands You Need To Shop Right Now
1. Motsi Detox Nightwear CreamSource:Motsi 1 of 5
2. Dosso beauty Hazelnut Lip ScrubSource:Dosso Beauty 2 of 5
3. The Lip Bar Merlot LipstickSource:The Lip Bar 3 of 5
4. FORVR MOOD Pure Silk HeadbandSource:FORVR MOOD 4 of 5
5. LUV SCRUB Mesh Body ExfoliatorSource:LUV SCRUB 5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark