Tinder Releases Top 10 Dating Songs Of The Year

Everyone is releasing their top lists of the year…even the dating app Tinder.

The app released its “10 Essential Dating Anthems” of 2020.

  1. WAP – Cardi B
  2. Laugh Now Cry Later – Drake
  3. Rockstar – DaBaby
  4. Wishing Well – Juice Wrld
  5. Whats Poppin – Jack Harlow
  6. Toosie Slide – Drake
  7. Savage Remix – Megan Thee Stallion
  8. For The Night – Pop Smoke
  9. Mood Swings – Pop Smoke
  10. Life’s A Mess – Juice Wrld

 

 

