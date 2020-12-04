Check Out Christmas Fun In Wake Forest!

Virtual “Lighting of Wake Forest” is Friday
Experience the wonder and magic of the holiday season during the annual Lighting of Wake Forest. Sponsored by Traditions at Wake Forest and presented by Wake Forest Downtown, Inc., the virtual tree lighting will take place online through Facebook on Friday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m.
Hosted by Santa Claus, the event will feature a holiday message from the Board of Commissioners, along with “Kids Say the Cutest Things about the Holidays,” the Wake Forest Community Carolers, and the official lighting of the Town tree.
“Ugly Christmas Sweater Showcase” December 7-11
Tis the season to celebrate, in your ugly Christmas sweater. During the week of December 7, spread a little holiday cheer by sharing photos of your “least visually appealing” Christmas sweater through the online form on our website.
Store bought or handmade, we want to see them all! Throughout the week, we’ll post on the Town of Wake Forest Facebook page the pictures we receive and upload them to our online photo gallery. We also invite you to post your pictures on social media and use the hashtag #ChristmasinWakeForest.
Downtown Holiday Open House is Saturday
Kick off the holiday season and discover historic downtown Wake Forest’s unique array of shops and restaurants during the Downtown Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Free and open to the public, the Downtown Holiday Open House will include our Window Wonderland, a Holiday Artisan Market along South White Street from 10 am-4 pm, and holiday tunes in Jones Plaza from 10 am-4 pm. In addition, get a Wake Forest Downtown reusable holiday shopping bag free with a $25 purchase, while supplies last.
Shop Local to Spread Holiday Cheer
Downtown Wake Forest is offering residents added incentive to shop local this year by offering shoppers a chance to win a variety of special prizes.
For every purchase made by a customer at a participating downtown business between now and Thursday, Dec. 31, he or she will receive a raffle ticket to be entered into a special prize drawing.
Merchant-sponsored drawings will be held throughout December with winners for each participating store being drawn from among their customer entries. At the conclusion of the promotion, all of the completed raffle tickets from all participating downtown merchants will be collected and entered into grand prize drawings of $300 Downtown Dollars and $500 Downtown Dollars courtesy of Warren, Shackleford & Thomas, PLLC and Custom Reupholstered Chairs courtesy of Diamond N-D Rough.
Downtown Dollars can be used the same as cash. To learn more about Downtown Dollars and view a list of downtown merchants who accept them, visit our website.
The Grand Prize drawings are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Be sure to follow Wake Forest Downtown on Facebook and Instagram to see if you are a lucky winner.
“Letters for Santa” mailbox is now available
Our Letters for Santa mailbox is available in Jones Plaza at the intersection of South White Street and East Jones Avenue.
Children of all ages are invited to bring their letters to Santa’s Mailbox through Thursday, Dec. 24, for immediate delivery to the North Pole. No postage is required.
In an effort to ensure the safety of Santa’s helpers who previously opened each letter individually, personal responses from Santa are not possible this year. However, the Town of Wake Forest is providing a letter from Santa that can be downloaded and personalized.
Visit our “Window Wonderland” in Downtown Wake Forest
You’re invited to visit downtown Wake Forest and experience the magic of the holiday season. As part of Window Wonderland, local artist Cyndi McKnight has painted several of our merchant windows to portray themes from classic holiday movies and television shows for your viewing pleasure.
As you stroll through, see if you can guess the corresponding movie or television show to go with each window.
Also, On the first two Saturdays in December (December 5 and 12) from 12pm – 3pm, two downtown windows will come to life with an assortment of characters from The Nutcracker. You and your family are invited to shop, stroll and enjoy the living windows at these locations: Nancy Jo Photography 225 S. White St., and RE/MAX Hometown, 147 S. White St.
Special thanks to Destiny Dance Institute for providing the dancers & costumes to bring The Nutcracker to life.
