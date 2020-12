Check Out Christmas Fun In Wake Forest!

Experience the wonder and magic of the holiday season during the annual Lighting of Wake Forest . Sponsored by Traditions at Wake Forest and presented by Wake Forest Downtown, Inc., the virtual tree lighting will take place online through Facebook on Friday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m.

Hosted by Santa Claus, the event will feature a holiday message from the Board of Commissioners, along with “Kids Say the Cutest Things about the Holidays,” the Wake Forest Community Carolers, and the official lighting of the Town tree.

Store bought or handmade, we want to see them all! Throughout the week, we’ll post on the Town of Wake Forest Facebook page the pictures we receive and upload them to our online photo gallery . We also invite you to post your pictures on social media and use the hashtag #ChristmasinWakeForest.

Tis the season to celebrate, in your ugly Christmas sweater. During the week of December 7, spread a little holiday cheer by sharing photos of your “least visually appealing” Christmas sweater through the online form on our website

Downtown Holiday Open House is Saturday

Kick off the holiday season and discover historic downtown Wake Forest’s unique array of shops and restaurants during the Downtown Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Free and open to the public, the Downtown Holiday Open House will include our Window Wonderland , a Holiday Artisan Market along South White Street from 10 am-4 pm, and holiday tunes in Jones Plaza from 10 am-4 pm. In addition, get a Wake Forest Downtown reusable holiday shopping bag free with a $25 purchase, while supplies last.

Downtown Wake Forest is offering residents added incentive to shop local this year by offering shoppers a chance to win a variety of special prizes.

For every purchase made by a customer at a participating downtown business between now and Thursday, Dec. 31, he or she will receive a raffle ticket to be entered into a special prize drawing.

Merchant-sponsored drawings will be held throughout December with winners for each participating store being drawn from among their customer entries. At the conclusion of the promotion, all of the completed raffle tickets from all participating downtown merchants will be collected and entered into grand prize drawings of $300 Downtown Dollars and $500 Downtown Dollars courtesy of Warren, Shackleford & Thomas, PLLC and Custom Reupholstered Chairs courtesy of Diamond N-D Rough

Downtown Dollars can be used the same as cash. To learn more about Downtown Dollars and view a list of downtown merchants who accept them, visit our website