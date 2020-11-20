Carolina Hurricane’s New Practice Arena Is Now Open {VIDEO}

Almost a year after announcing the partnership of The Carolina Hurricanes and the Wake Competition Center, the new twin-rink practice facility is now open.

Only a few miles down from The PNC Arena, the state-of-the-art practice arena is equipped with a branded medical and recovery area, including a sauna, a full kitchen and so much more. The new arena will be a great staple for future state and region-wide events.

Welcome to Wake Competition Center: the new practice home of the #Canes pic.twitter.com/DtISKnYi79 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 19, 2020

According to the NHL.COM the 2020-2021 season is still to-be-determined due to COVID-19. Publicly the league announced January 1st as their potential target date to begin. That has not yet been updated but based on how other teams have continued to play, we’re hopeful that the NHL will move forward with the best practices for the safety of the teams and coaches.

