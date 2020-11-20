CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Carolina Hurricane’s New Practice Arena Is Now Open {VIDEO}

Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes

Source: Grant Halverson / Getty

Almost a year after announcing the partnership of The Carolina Hurricanes and the Wake Competition Center, the new twin-rink practice facility is now open.

Only a few miles down from The PNC Arena, the state-of-the-art practice arena is equipped with a branded medical and recovery area, including a sauna, a full kitchen and so much more. The new arena will be a great staple for future state and region-wide events.

According to the NHL.COM the 2020-2021 season is still to-be-determined due to COVID-19. Publicly the league announced January 1st as their potential target date to begin. That has not yet been updated but based on how other teams have continued to play, we’re hopeful that the NHL will move forward with the best practices for the safety of the teams and coaches.

 

 

Carolina Hurricanes , Hockey

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Carolina Hurricanes v Boston Bruins - Game Two
Sebastian Aho Of The Carolina Hurricanes Ranks As…
 3 hours ago
11.20.20
Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricane’s New Practice Arena Is Now Open…
 3 hours ago
11.20.20
Neon at Night
Bull City Reels On Wheels Is Back Twice…
 4 hours ago
11.19.20
Will Smith And Janet Hubert Squash Their ‘Fresh…
 6 hours ago
11.20.20
20 items
SnowCone vs. Clone: Fans Hilariously Discuss Jeezy Vs.…
 6 hours ago
11.20.20
Not Sure If You Should Trust a COVID-19…
 6 hours ago
11.20.20
Trump-Loving Pastor Who Said He Wouldn’t Catch COVID…
 6 hours ago
11.20.20
Bobby Brown Jr.’s Final Tweets Reveal He Was…
 8 hours ago
11.20.20
Behind The Battle: The Sonic Boom Of The…
 8 hours ago
11.20.20
‘Sistas’ Star K.J. Smith Avoids The ‘Quarantine 15’…
 24 hours ago
11.19.20
Not Sure If You Should Trust a COVID-19…
 1 day ago
11.19.20
50 Cent Claims He Was Offered $1 Million…
 1 day ago
11.19.20
Rest In Power Bobby Brown Jr: Everything To…
 1 day ago
11.19.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 2 days ago
11.18.20
Close