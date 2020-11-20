CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

North Carolina Introduces COVID-19 County Alert System

UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask

Source: UNIQLO / UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask

Governor Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) announced a new COVID-19 County Alert System to pinpoint counties with the highest levels of viral spread and offer specific recommendations to bring numbers down. This system will help give local leaders another tool to understand how their county is faring and to make decisions about actions to slow viral spread. The map will be updated every four weeks.

To see Frequently Asked Questions on the alert system, visit the alert page.

“By pinpointing counties with high virus transmission and asking everyone in those counties to work with us and do more right now to slow the spread of the virus, we can succeed,” Governor Cooper said. “It can help bring down their case rates, keep their communities safer, save lives and keep their hospital systems working.”

“It’s going to take all of us working together to avoid tightening restrictions like so many states are now doing,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen. “The COVID-19 County Alert System gives North Carolinians an easy way to see how their county is doing and know what they can do protect their family and neighbors and slow the spread of this virus.”

The system uses metrics informed by the White House Coronavirus Task Force and North Carolina’s key metrics to categorize counties into three tiers:

Yellow: Significant Community Spread

Orange: Substantial Community Spread

Red: Critical Community Spread

 

2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet

Tracee Ellis Ross' Chestnut Power Suit Won The E! Peoples Choice Awards

5 photos Launch gallery

Tracee Ellis Ross' Chestnut Power Suit Won The E! Peoples Choice Awards

Continue reading Tracee Ellis Ross’ Chestnut Power Suit Won The E! Peoples Choice Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross' Chestnut Power Suit Won The E! Peoples Choice Awards

[caption id="attachment_3244338" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty[/caption] A power suit, sleek hair and a pair of gold statement earrings, Tracee Ellis Ross' style is effortless. But what else do you expect from the daughter of Diana Ross? The Black-ish star attended the E! People's Choice Awards red carpet, last night, wearing a perfectly-tailored brown two-piece suit with gold embellishments before changing into a white high-low blouse paired with black liquid pants and boots. [caption id="attachment_3244333" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty[/caption] The Emmy Award-winning actress looked fabulous and flowy. She complimented the look with a bold red lip and long braid. Ross enthusiastically accepted the "Fashion Icon" award proposing to herself and saying "I do" to fashion. Ross also took us on a fashion trip down memory lane reminding us she worked in the fashion department at Mirabella and New York Magazine in the 90s. https://twitter.com/enews/status/1328181225266307072 "People's Choice, I cannot thank you enough for validating my shopping habit and for validating little teenage Tracee, who begged her mom for a seasonal clothing budget -- spoiler alert, I did not get it," she joked. Ross went on to thank her father while remembering epic items (chestnut suede Ralph Lauren pants) she obtained as an aspiring fashionista. She also used her speech to pay homage to her legendary mother Diana Ross -- from whom she learned her fashion flare. She called her mother's closet, "the greatest fashion playground of all time." She reminisced about collecting the beads, on stage, that had fallen off her mothers garments during her performances. In the words of Ross, she wasn't the only celeb to use "fashion as an entrance" at the awards. Keep scrolling to see our favorite fashion moments of the evening.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

County , COVID-19 , map , north carolina

Videos
Latest
Carolina Hurricanes v Boston Bruins - Game Two
Sebastian Aho Of The Carolina Hurricanes Ranks As…
 2 hours ago
11.20.20
Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricane’s New Practice Arena Is Now Open…
 3 hours ago
11.20.20
Neon at Night
Bull City Reels On Wheels Is Back Twice…
 4 hours ago
11.19.20
Will Smith And Janet Hubert Squash Their ‘Fresh…
 6 hours ago
11.20.20
Bobby Brown Jr.’s Final Tweets Reveal He Was…
 7 hours ago
11.20.20
‘Sistas’ Star K.J. Smith Avoids The ‘Quarantine 15’…
 23 hours ago
11.19.20
Not Sure If You Should Trust a COVID-19…
 1 day ago
11.19.20
50 Cent Claims He Was Offered $1 Million…
 1 day ago
11.19.20
Rest In Power Bobby Brown Jr: Everything To…
 1 day ago
11.19.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 2 days ago
11.18.20
Florida Cops Defend Killing ‘Terrified’ Teens As Dashcam…
 2 days ago
11.18.20
Florida Cops Defend Killing ‘Terrified’ Teens As Dashcam…
 2 days ago
11.18.20
Michaela Coel Has Been Named The Most Influential…
 2 days ago
11.18.20
Michaela Coel Has Been Named The Most Influential…
 2 days ago
11.18.20
Close