CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Attorney Ron Haley Compares The Case Of 15-Year-Old Quawan “Bobby” Charles To Emmett Till [VIDEO]

If you haven’t heard about Quawan “Bobby” Charles, this video will inform you about everything you need to know.  15-year-old Charles is an African-American boy who went missing in Baldwin, Lousiana after getting into a car with a 17-year-old white boy and his mother.  His parents reported him missing that evening and was found 20 miles from home in a sugar-cane field and authorities are saying that he drowned.

Attorney Ron Haley is calling negligence on the officers who are handling the case.  The family’s case is now gaining attraction after showing the photos of Bobby’s body after he was found.  The public is comparing this case to the late Emmett Till’s.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Attorney Ron Haley Compares The Case Of 15-Year-Old Quawan “Bobby” Charles To Emmett Till [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Sistas’ Star K.J. Smith Avoids The ‘Quarantine 15’…
 6 hours ago
11.19.20
Not Sure If You Should Trust a COVID-19…
 13 hours ago
11.19.20
50 Cent Claims He Was Offered $1 Million…
 13 hours ago
11.19.20
Rest In Power Bobby Brown Jr: Everything To…
 15 hours ago
11.19.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 1 day ago
11.18.20
Florida Cops Defend Killing ‘Terrified’ Teens As Dashcam…
 1 day ago
11.18.20
Florida Cops Defend Killing ‘Terrified’ Teens As Dashcam…
 1 day ago
11.18.20
Michaela Coel Has Been Named The Most Influential…
 1 day ago
11.18.20
Michaela Coel Has Been Named The Most Influential…
 1 day ago
11.18.20
Michael B. Jordan Is The ‘Sexiest Man Alive’…Duh!
 1 day ago
11.18.20
Michael B. Jordan Is The ‘Sexiest Man Alive’…Duh!
 1 day ago
11.18.20
17 itemsMichael B Jordan
Michael B. Jordan Named ‘PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive’…
 2 days ago
11.18.20
5 Reasons Why Mumia Abu-Jamal Should Be Released
 2 days ago
11.17.20
5 Reasons Why Mumia Abu-Jamal Should Be Released
 2 days ago
11.17.20
Close