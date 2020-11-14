The “Fresh Prince” Reunion Trailer Is Here And You’re Gonna Cry

We knew it was coming and, FINALLY, we have a trailer.

The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion trailer is out and you’re most definitely going to cry when they re-vist THAT SCENE with Will and Uncle Phil.

The reunion show will air November 19th on HBO Max.

The show will debut on the 30th anniversary of the series, which premiered in 1990 and ran for six seasons and 148 episodes.

“These are the people who made me the man I am today,” Smith wrote in his Instagram post. “And I couldn’t let this day go by without marking the occasion.”